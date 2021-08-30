60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 80.9% to close at $5.30 on Friday. The company recently reported a Q2 loss of $5.13 per share.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) surged 71.9% to close at $3.61 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp have agreed to merge; under the agreement, shareholders of Navios Acquisition will receive 0.1275 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each share.
- Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) surged 66.9% to close at $14.19. Gambling.com Group announced temporary supplier license by Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares jumped 65.6% to settle at $16.51. NeuroMetrix, earlier during the month, filed prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register offer and sale of $14 million of the company’s common stock.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 47.2% to close at $6.08.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares climbed 33.7% to close at $26.33 on Friday on abnormally high volume amid continued volatility. The stock has recently been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares rose 29.6% to close at $283.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance. Various analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) rose 28.5% to close at $31.75. Ikonics, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.37 a share.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 26.7% to settle at $6.89. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector traded higher in sympathy with the overall market following Fed Chairman Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 26.1% to settle at $5.56.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) gained 25.8% to close at $7.90. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.43 per share.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) rose 25.4% to close at $17.60. Aerovate Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $23.80 per share.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) climbed 24.3% to close at $8.50. DatChat reported a partnership with Rutgers University Computer Science through their industry affiliates program.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) rose 23.4% to close at $7.81. The company, earlier during the month, reported a wider quarterly loss.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) climbed 22% to settle at $6.82 after gaining 8% on Thursday. SharpLink Gaming, last week, appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16, 2021.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) gained 20.8% to close at $10.45. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) jumped 20.4% to close at $26.79.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 20.4% to settle at $6.92. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector traded higher in sympathy with the overall market following Fed Chairman Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) gained 20.2% to close at $15.80.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) rose 19.9% to close at $3.32.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) gained 19.4% to close at $4.13.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) surged 19.1% to settle at $4.86.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) jumped 18.4% to close at $12.46 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) climbed 18.3% to close at $9.95.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 17.6% to close at $5.22.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 16.7% to close at $4.61. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals recently presented additional analyses from SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 trials evaluating heart failure candidate sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 & SGLT2 inhibitor.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) rose 16.2% to settle at $5.51. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 net loss of $2.3 million.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) jumped 16.1% to close at $4.04. The company recently reported a decline in earnings for the first-half of 2021.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 15.6% to close at $10.24.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 15.4% to settle at $4.5350. InspireMD Director Gary S Roubin recently acquired a total of 22249 shares at an average price of $4.19.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) gained 15% to close at $3.22.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 14.8% to settle at $7.74.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) jumped 13.4% to close at $84.98.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares gained 12.6% to close at $9.19 after jumping over 27% on Thursday. Wolfpack Research, last week, released a bearish report on the stock.
- Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) gained 11.3% to close at $12.20.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 11.2% to close at $2.99 after the company announced its launch of commercial distribution of SCOV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test, a third party COVID-19 antigen assay.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) climbed 9.1% to settle at $269.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 8.3% to close at $8.77 after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares rose 6.2% to close at $7.71. RenovoRx shares dropped 19% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
Losers
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) declined 21.4% to settle at $11.96 on Friday after dropping over 10% on Thursday.
- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) dropped 21.2% to settle at $26.00.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 17.7% to close at $58.34 on Friday following a release by Quanterix that commented on Cassava's recent data for its Alzheimer's candidate.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares fell 13.1% to close at $15.46. Goldman Sachs downgraded Applied Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell and announced a $10 price target.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) declined 12.8% to close at $18.12.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) dropped 11.9% to settle at $3.26.
- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) fell 11.8% to settle at $8.38. Blue Water Acquisition reported shareholders’ approval of business combo/SPAC deal with Clarus Therapeutics.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 11.8% to close at $3.68. Siyata Mobile recently signed a reseller agreement with Silk Worldwide to distribute its Uniden cellular signal boosters.
- VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) dropped 11.3% to settle at $6.70.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) dipped 11.1% to close at $26.34 after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings and sales.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 10.7% to close at $48.68. Reuters reported that China's Netflix equivalent iQIYI decided to stop streaming idol competition programs amid a regulatory crackdown.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares slipped 9.9% to settle at $3.27. Precipio recently reported a partnership with American Oncology Network to adopt company’s HemeScreen technology.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 9.8% to close at $51.20. GDS Holdings, last week, reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38.9% year-on-year to $288.7 million (RMB 1.86 billion).
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) dropped 9.45 to settle at $20.30 following Q2 results.
- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) fell 9.2% to close at $89.84. Hibbett reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.1% year on year, to $419.26 million, beating the analyst consensus of $320.89 million.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 8.6% to close at $104.34 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares declined 8.4% to close at $89.53 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 7.3% to settle at $6.40.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 6.7% to close at $72.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 6.7% to close at $148.18 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) slipped 5% to close at $6.32 following Q2 results.
