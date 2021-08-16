 Skip to main content

78 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) shares jumped 43.4% to close at $3.27. PharmaCyte Biotech recently reported closing of $15-million public offering.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) surged 36% to settle at $17.20.
  • Flora Growth recently said it fulfilled initial purchase order of $1.1 million to largest Colombian food and beverage distributor.
  • BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares gained 25.1% to close at $0.7899 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. The company said it continues to experience demand for dental lasers and it sees Q3 revenue to be "significantly above" last year's Q3.
  • CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) climbed 24.6% to settle at $5.11 after the company announced it received a production system order from a major, US-based, electric vehicle battery material manufacturer for approximately $1.7 million.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) surged 20.9% to close at $7.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) shares gained 20.6% to close at 27.34. JBS Brazil issued a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares not owned by JBS Brazil for $26.50 per share in cash.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 19.3% to close at $3.27 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) surged 18.8% to settle at $29.64. The company, last week, said it swung to a Q2 profit.
  • Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) gained 18.3% to close at $9.77 following Q2 results.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) gained 17.8% to close at $17.89 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) jumped 17.5% to settle at $2.95. The company, last week, posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) jumped 16.6% to close at $9.85 following Q2 results.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 16.1% to close at $2.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 15.7% to settle at $2.50. The company recently announced its acquisition of IRISYS for approximately $50 million.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) jumped 15.4% to close at $15.32. 1stDibs.Com recently guided Q3 revenue and GMV to decline sequentially.
  • LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) gained 14.8% to close at $13.45. LifeStance Health, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) gained 14.1% to settle at $203.29 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $130 to $230.
  • Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) climbed 12.3% to close at $20.43.
  • Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) climbed 11.6% to close at $18.21 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) surged 11.5% to settle at $22.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced preliminary findings from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of Phase 1 study evaluating CRN04894 for conditions of ACTH excess, including Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 11.2% to close at $9.62 on strong Q2 sales.
  • Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) rose 10.6% to close at $34.62. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $24 a share.
  • The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) climbed 10.5% to close at $22.80. The company recently reported Q2 earnings results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) shares gained 10.3% to settle at $19.26 after reporting its second-quarter financial results.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares jumped 9.6% to close at $10.60 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) gained 8.8% to close at $32.47 after reporting strong Q2 results.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares rose 8.1% to close at $5.20 after the company reported a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Puyuan Technology Co., Ltd. to ‘develop its intelligent sales and customer service systems.’
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) gained 6.4% to close at $6.33 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Losers

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dipped 57% to close at $2.11 ahead of the company's expected FDA decision on its Biologics License Application for Vicineum, with a target PDUFA date of Aug. 18.
  • SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) tumbled 33.7% to close at $2.75 after the company reported Q2 revenue of $24.96 million, +84% Y/Y, but slightly lower than the consensus of $25.18 million. For FY21, SOC Telemed expects revenue of $90 million - $92 million (prior $97 million - $103 million), versus the consensus of $100 million.
  • The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) fell 28.3% to close at $10.07 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dipped 27.9% to settle at $3.90 after the company announced Friday results for a mid-stage study of its lead candidate. The company also released Q2 results.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) fell 25.8% to close at $5.19 after the company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 24.8% to close at $1.58. Powerbridge Technologies shares jumped over 65% on Thursday after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
  • Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) dropped 24.5% to close at $24.70 following Q2 results.
  • Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) shares fell 24.1% to settle at $6.08 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) fell 23% to close at $3.15 following Q2 results.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) dipped 20.6% to close at $14.11.
  • Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) fell 20.5% to close at $3.73 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares fell 19.8% to close at $7.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) dropped 19.7% to settle at $10.70. The company recently reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) fell 19.1% to settle at $1.99 after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) dipped 18.8% to close at $7.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) fell 18.2% to close at $28.23 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) declined 18% to close at $14.25.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 17.6% to close at $3.10. Digital Brands Group shares recently warned it expects Q3 results will experience similar, although less adverse impacts by factors which affected Q1 and Q2.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 17.6% to settle at $3.42 after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 a share.
  • Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) fell 17.2% to close at $9.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak sales guidance.
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) fell 16.8% to close at $3.32.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) dipped 16.8% to settle at $2.62. The company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) fell 16.7% to close at $14.45.
  • Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) fell 16.3% to close at $17.01 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) dipped 16% to settle at $9.50.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 16% to close at $6.15 following Q2 results.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares declined 15.6% to settle at $0.9201 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • The Eastern Company (NASDAQ: EML) dropped 15.3% to close at $27.25 following Q2 results.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) fell 15.2% to close at $1.96.
  • ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) fell 14.8% to settle at $11.92.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) dropped 14.8% to close at $17.68.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) dropped 14.7% to settle at $11.11. The company recently reported Q2 results.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 14.4% to close at $2.32. The company, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 14.3% to settle at $8.27. The company, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RKLY) dipped 14.3% to close at $13.14.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 14.3% to settle at $45.74.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares fell 14.2% to settle at $14.99 after the company reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) dropped 13.8% to close at $6.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 12.8% to close at $2.52. The company recently received registration approval for Painshield from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Admin.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 10.7% to close at $8.61 after reporting Q2 results.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 10.7% to close at $9.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) dipped 10.7% to settle at $9.89. The company, last week, posted quarterly results.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) fell 10.5% to settle at $12.10 following quarterly results.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 10.2% to close at $16.47 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) fell 9.5% to close at $7.05 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) fell 9% to settle at $6.75. The company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 8.8% to settle at $26.66. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 a share.
  • GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) fell 6.4% to close at $12.95.
  • The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares fell 6.3% to close at $7.57 after the company reported Q2 net loss of $12.4 million, versus $10 million in the same quarter last year. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates..

