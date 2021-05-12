Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 57 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

(NYSE:NVO). Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:VLT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was the biggest gainer, trading up 10.83% to reach its 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.42%.

(NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.42%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a yearly high of $187.04. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.

(NYSE:DEO) shares hit a yearly high of $187.04. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

(NYSE:ABEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $173.22 with a daily change of up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $173.22 with a daily change of up 0.9%. SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares broke to $595.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) shares broke to $595.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:TSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%.

(NYSE:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%. Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares broke to $128.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.

(NYSE:EMN) shares broke to $128.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%.

(NASDAQ:NLOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%. Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares hit $12.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE:PSO) shares hit $12.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.23.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares were down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.23. KT (NYSE:KT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.02. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.

(NYSE:KT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.02. The stock was up 3.46% for the day. EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares broke to $21.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.

(NYSE:EQT) shares broke to $21.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%. Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.12. Shares traded up 2.65%.

(NYSE:IGT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.12. Shares traded up 2.65%. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new yearly high of $49.68 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new yearly high of $49.68 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.85. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.85. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares hit $33.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.

(NYSE:SUM) shares hit $33.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%. American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit $144.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit $144.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%. Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares were up 4.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.51 for a change of up 4.62%.

(AMEX:SIM) shares were up 4.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.51 for a change of up 4.62%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.95. Shares traded up 1.46%.

(NYSE:SWN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.95. Shares traded up 1.46%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.40.

(NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.40. Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares were up 4.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.43.

(NYSE:MUR) shares were up 4.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.43. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.27. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

(NYSE:RRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.27. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.39 with a daily change of up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:MLHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.39 with a daily change of up 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.99 for a change of up 0.88%.

(NYSE:OR) shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.99 for a change of up 0.88%. XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.95. The stock was up 3.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.95. The stock was up 3.05% for the day. StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.08 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:SNEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.08 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%. Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

(NYSE:KNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:BPFH) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares hit $28.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.83%.

(NASDAQ:LQDT) shares hit $28.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.83%. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.47. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.

(NYSE:BCEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.47. The stock was up 2.16% for the day. Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.68%.

(NYSE:VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.68%. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.

(NYSE:ESTE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.65 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.65 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:CLAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit $29.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.96%.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit $29.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.96%. Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.17.

(NYSE:BTU) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.17. GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%.

(NYSE:GBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%. CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.62 with a daily change of down 0.38%.

(NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.62 with a daily change of down 0.38%. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:BGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96.

(AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96. Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.

(NYSE:SBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%. HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.14. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.14. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.77%.

(NASDAQ:GNTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.77%. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%.

(NASDAQ:CNTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.70. Shares traded down 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:BYRN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.70. Shares traded down 0.27%. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SSSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day. Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.62. Shares traded up 1.98%.

(AMEX:TMQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.62. Shares traded up 1.98%. The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares were up 7.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.95.

(NASDAQ:STKS) shares were up 7.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.95. Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%.

(NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Wednesday, moving up 10.83%.

(NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Wednesday, moving up 10.83%. Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.28. Shares traded up 2.33%.

(NYSE:BBW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.28. Shares traded up 2.33%. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.54 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%.

(NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.54 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.94. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MOXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.94. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.25 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.25 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day. Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.91.

(NYSE:CSU) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.91. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!