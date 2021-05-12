 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:

 

 

During Wednesday's morning trading, 57 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was the biggest gainer, trading up 10.83% to reach its 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.42%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a yearly high of $187.04. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.
  • Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $173.22 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares broke to $595.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares broke to $128.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%.
  • Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares hit $12.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.23.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.02. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.
  • EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares broke to $21.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.12. Shares traded up 2.65%.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new yearly high of $49.68 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.85. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares hit $33.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit $144.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares were up 4.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.51 for a change of up 4.62%.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.95. Shares traded up 1.46%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.40.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares were up 4.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.43.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.27. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.39 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.99 for a change of up 0.88%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.95. The stock was up 3.05% for the day.
  • StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.08 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.
  • Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares hit $28.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.83%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.47. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.68%.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.65 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit $29.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.96%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.17.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.62 with a daily change of down 0.38%.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.14. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.77%.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.70. Shares traded down 0.27%.
  • SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
  • Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.62. Shares traded up 1.98%.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares were up 7.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.95.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Wednesday, moving up 10.83%.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.28. Shares traded up 2.33%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.54 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.94. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session.
  • Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.25 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.91.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

Related Articles (ALXN + ABEV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Fastly Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Avid Technology Surges After Q1 Results; James River Group Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Kellogg Earnings Beat Views
Stock Wars: AstraZeneca Vs. Pfizer
Recap: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com