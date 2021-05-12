Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning trading, 57 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).
- Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was the biggest gainer, trading up 10.83% to reach its 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.42%.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a yearly high of $187.04. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $173.22 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
- SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares broke to $595.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares broke to $128.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.74%.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares hit $12.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were down 0.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $119.23.
- KT (NYSE:KT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.02. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares broke to $21.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.12. Shares traded up 2.65%.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares set a new yearly high of $49.68 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.85. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares hit $33.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit $144.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
- Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares were up 4.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.51 for a change of up 4.62%.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.95. Shares traded up 1.46%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 0.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.40.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares were up 4.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.43.
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.27. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.39 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.99 for a change of up 0.88%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.95. The stock was up 3.05% for the day.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.08 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
- Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares hit $28.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.83%.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.47. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.68%.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.65 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit $29.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.96%.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.17.
- GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.62 with a daily change of down 0.38%.
- Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.96.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.14. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.28 on Wednesday, moving up 0.77%.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.70. Shares traded down 0.27%.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
- Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.62. Shares traded up 1.98%.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares were up 7.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.95.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Wednesday, moving up 10.83%.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.28. Shares traded up 2.33%.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.54 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.94. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session.
- Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.25 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.91.
- Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas