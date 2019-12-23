Market Overview

60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 5:37am   Comments
Gainers

  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares jumped 85.5% to close at $7.68 on Friday.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares climbed 44.7% to close at $2.17 on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $6 per share.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares climbed 39.5% to close at $66.08 on Friday.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 29.7% to close at $3.84.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) gained 26.8% to close at $2.89.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 23.5% to close at $15.85.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 22.1% to close at $6.20
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) climbed 19.7% to close at $4.86. Lightbridge was awarded US Department of Energy GAIN voucher to support irradiation testing of Lightbridge Fuel.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) gained 19.6% to close at $73.82 after the company announced the ITC has issued final determination affirming ruling that the company’s microfluidic chips and & gel bead didn't infringe any claims.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 19.2% to close at $34.97 after declining 16.17% on Thursday.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 18.5% to close at $14.03 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 18.4% to close at $2.25 after the company's Form 4 showed a Director bought 76,212 shares at an average price of $1.86 per share.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 18.4% to close at $14.32.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) rose 18.1% to close at $10.13.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares surged 16.1% to close at $23.41.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 15% to close at $42.19.
  • Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) rose 14.3% to close at $3.60.
  • Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) climbed 14% to close at $15.10 after the company announced it will be acquired by IAC for $15 per share in cash.
  • Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) gained 13.7% to close at $34.47. Raymond James initiated coverage on Health Catalyst with a Strong Buy rating and a $46 price target.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares rose 13.6% to close at $51.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) gained 13.1% to close at $2.50.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares gained 13.1% to close at $7.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported the appointment of Mark Alles to its Board of Directors.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) jumped 13% to close at $41.54.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 12.4% to close at $6.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 12.2% to close at $7.90.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) surged 12.1% to close at $2.87.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) rose 11.8% to close at $9.09.
  • MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) gained 11.6% to close at $17.44.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares rose 11.4% to close at $4.68.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) jumped 10.9% to close at $4.79.
  • Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) rose 10.6% to close at $9.27.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) surged 10.2% to close at $81.71.
  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) gained 9.9% to close at $9.69.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) rose 8.3% to close at $41.76 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) surged 7.8% to close at $51.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) rose 7.6% to close at $50.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 5.7% to close at $5.98.

Losers

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares tumbled 65.9% to close at $4.75 on Friday after the company announced data from the Phase 3 MMPOWER-3 trial evaluating elamipretide for patients with mitochondrial myopathy did not meet the primary endpoint.
  • Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dipped 60.8% to close at $0.65 after the company revised guidance as a result of a manufacturing yield issue, which has caused temporary supply disruption.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 37.7% to close at $3.1150 after the company priced offering of common stock and warrants at $2.50 per share. Abeona Therapeutics received EMA PRIME designation for ABO-102.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 18.4% to close at $9.67 after First Analysis downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral following Q3 earnings results.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 18.3% to close at $4.15.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 17.1% to close at $2.14.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) shares declined 12.6% to close at $3.76.
  • Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) slipped 12.4% to close at $19.86 after the company issued an update on business strategy and ongoing strategic review process.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 11.3% to close at $6.12.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 10.8% to close at $11.92 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) dipped 10.7% to close at $23.28.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 10.3% to close at $4.10. Contango Oil and Gas reported signing of joint development agreement with Juneau Oil & Gas, LLC and announced private equity capital raise.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dropped 10.2% to close at $5.19.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) tumbled 10.1% to close at $3.28.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 10.1% to close at $2.04.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) dropped 9.9% to close at $7.27.
  • Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NYSE: INDO) fell 9.8% to close at $9.65.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) dropped 9.7% to close at $21.70.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares fell 9.6% to close at $3.79 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) dropped 8.3% to close at $2.75.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dipped 7.4% to close at $3.39.
  • CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) shares fell 6.2% to close at $92.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares fell 6% to close at $3.29.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

