QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 4.47
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:05PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Technical Communications Corp designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets communications security equipment. The company produces and supplies several custom-designed, special-purpose and standard secure communications products for both domestic and international customers. Primarily, its products consist of voice, data and facsimile encryptors. The company sells its products to various commercial entities and United States government agencies. In addition to product sales, it generates revenues from contract engineering services performed for certain government agencies, both domestic and foreign, and commercial entities.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV657.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Technical Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Technical Communications (TCCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Technical Communications (OTCQB: TCCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Technical Communications's (TCCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Technical Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Technical Communications (TCCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Technical Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Technical Communications (TCCO)?

A

The stock price for Technical Communications (OTCQB: TCCO) is $1.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:06:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Technical Communications (TCCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2012.

Q

When is Technical Communications (OTCQB:TCCO) reporting earnings?

A

Technical Communications’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 13, 2021.

Q

Is Technical Communications (TCCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Technical Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Technical Communications (TCCO) operate in?

A

Technical Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.