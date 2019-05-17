63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 56.1 percent to close at $21.70 on Thursday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares climbed 36.1 percent to close at $15.28 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics announced new interim data from its clinical studies of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapy LN-145 in patients with advanced cervical cancer, which showed an objective response rate, or ORR, of 44 percent, and a disease control rate of 89 percent. Merck's Keytruda, which was used as a reference, had a 14 percent ORR. Meanwhile, updated results from Cohort 2 in the ongoing innovaTIL-01 study of lifileucel in advanced melanoma showed an ORR of 38 percent and a disease control rate of 76 percent.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares gained 26.1 percent to close at $8.13 after the company issued update on OPTIC Phase 1 Trial for ADVM-022 in wet AMD.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) gained 19.9 percent to close at $4.83.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares climbed 19.1 percent to close at $9.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) gained 17.2 percent to close at $15.99 after the company reported strong Q1 earnings and raised FY19 guidance.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) rose 16.4 percent to close at $19.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) rose 13.2 percent to close at $2.40 following Q1 earnings.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 12.2 percent to close at $8.66.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) jumped 12 percent to close at $29.78.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares gained 11.6 percent to close at $7.03.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 11.4 percent to close at $15.50.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 11.1 percent to close at $70.57 in sympathy with Amgen after the company presented Phase 1 data on its KRAS G12C inhibitor, AMG 510. Mirati is also developing a KRAS G12C inhibitor.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) climbed 10.8 percent to close at $2.66.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) gained 10.6 percent to close at $18.00 after the company reported its SOPHIA Study met its primary endpoint.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 10.4 percent to close at $4.56.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) surged 8.7 percent to close at $16.07. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun with an Overweight rating and a $21 price target.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 8.4 percent to close at $8.02 after reporting a $100 million buyback plan.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 8.4 percent to close at $4.15 following Q1 results.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) gained 8 percent to close at $143.90 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 7.9 percent to close at $2.4050.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 7.1 percent to close at $11.42 after President Trump signed an executive order giving the government the authority to block technology companies deemed a national security threat from selling to the U.S.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 6.7 percent to close at $55.93 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Cisco shares gained 2.8 percent to $53.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) rose 6.7 percent to close at $22.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed its FY19 guidance.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) surged 6.6 percent to close at $2.91. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 6.1 percent to close at $279.11 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) rose 5.9 percent to close at $2.68.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares rose 5.1 percent to close at $49.74 after reporting its Phase 3 ClarIDHy trial of TIBSOVO achieved its primary endpoint in previously treated IDH1 mutant Cholangiocarcinoma patients.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 5 percent to close at $13.79.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) gained 4.8 percent to close at $78.26 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 4.6 percent to close at $83.40 potentially due to President Trump threatening to blacklist Huawei Technologies which provides video communication solutions.
Losers
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares dipped 31.5 percent to close at $7.22 on Thursday.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 27.2 percent to close at $1.66 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares tumbled 22.7 percent to close at $2.18 on Thursday after reporting a $10 million financing.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) fell 21.3 percent to close at $3.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares fell 20.7 percent to close at $43.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued weak Q1 and FY20 guidance.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) dropped 20.6 percent to close at $4.54.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) shares declined 19.7 percent to close at $4.33.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) fell 19.1 percent to close at $12.80.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dropped 18.7 percent to close at $5.94.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 17.4 percent to close at $18.39 after ALPHAEON announced it will sell 4 million shares of Evolus common stock.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dropped 16.3 percent to close at $5.02.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dipped 15.4 percent to close at $6.98.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 13.6 percent to close at $4.37.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) fell 13.2 percent to close at $44.68.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares tumbled 12.8 percent to close at $2.86.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares fell 12.3 percent to close at $4.00.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 12 percent to close at $3.60.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) tumbled 12 percent to close at $16.29.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 11.7 percent to close at $4.45.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) fell 11.6 percent to close at $18.04.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) dipped 11.5 percent to close at $50.20 after President Trump signed an executive order restricting companies deemed a national security threat from selling to the U.S. and threatened to blacklist Huawei Technologies.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) dropped 11.2 percent to close at $8.22.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) fell 10.9 percent to close at $17.15 after reporting a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) dropped 10.6 percent to close at $22.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 10.5 percent to close at $56.74 following downbeat Q1 sales.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) tumbled 10.4 percent to close at $3.55.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dipped 9.7 percent to close at $4.75 following Q1 results.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) dropped 7.3 percent to close at $106.13 after the company issued 2020 sales guidance in-line with the analyst consensus estimate. BMO Capital lowered the stock's price target from $125 to $115.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) fell 5.8 percent to close at $3.11.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell 5.2 percent to close at $4.22 after the company reported the commencement of a $45 million common stock offering.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NYSE: WIX) shares fell 5.1 percent to close at $134.86 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 4.2 percent to close at $4.84 after reporting a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.146 million.
