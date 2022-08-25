Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the most, trading down 16.9% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Gannett Co GCI was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- Sanofi SNY shares fell to $39.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- Nordstrom JWN shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.28.
- IHS Holding IHS stock set a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday, moving up 0.29%.
- CureVac CVAC stock hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares moved up 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.66, drifting up 1.26%.
- Washington REIT WRE shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.99.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Compass COMP shares fell to $3.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR stock hit a yearly low of $54.14. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares made a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
- Office Props IT OPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.51 and moving up 0.86%.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.47. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock drifted up 1.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 9.77% for the day.
- Akili AKLI shares moved down 8.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.63, drifting down 8.16%.
- PetIQ PETQ shares hit a yearly low of $11.33. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
- Pharvaris PHVS shares hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Gannett Co GCI shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16.
- Software Acquisition Gr SWAG shares made a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.5% for the day.
- Fossil Group FOSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.46. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.23 and moving down 1.34%.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.04.
- Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 2.07%.
- First Savings Financial FSFG shares fell to $23.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.04%.
- Delta Apparel DLA shares set a new 52-week low of $19.14. The stock traded up 0.38%.
- Apexigen APGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.63. The stock was down 6.51% on the session.
- Finance of America FOA shares fell to $1.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.48%.
- Audacy AUD shares moved down 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54, drifting down 0.31%.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.41. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.03 and moving down 4.39%.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares fell to $1.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.46. Shares traded down 1.32%.
- Genius Gr GNS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.64%.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares moved up 3.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 3.69%.
- Network-1 Technologies NTIP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Thursday, moving down 1.31%.
- Reborn Coffee REBN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock traded down 12.8%.
- Erytech Pharma ERYP shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 15.66% on the session.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
- mCloud Technologies MCLD stock hit $1.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares made a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- Agrify AGFY stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 9.14% for the day.
- Paramount Gold Nevada PZG stock drifted up 8.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares fell to $1.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.58%.
- Nephros NEPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
- FG Finl Gr FGF shares moved down 1.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 1.42%.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.
- Taoping TAOP stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.
- Unique Fabricating UFAB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Trxade Health MEDS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares were up 8.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
