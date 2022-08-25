Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the most, trading down 16.9% to reach its new 52-week low.

shares dropped the most, trading down 16.9% to reach its new 52-week low. Gannett Co GCI was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Sanofi SNY shares fell to $39.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.

shares fell to $39.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%. Nordstrom JWN shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.28.

shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.28. IHS Holding IHS stock set a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday, moving up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Thursday, moving up 0.29%. CureVac CVAC stock hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares moved up 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.66, drifting up 1.26%.

shares moved up 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.66, drifting up 1.26%. Washington REIT WRE shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.99.

shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.99. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. Compass COMP shares fell to $3.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.

shares fell to $3.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%. Sturm Ruger & Co RGR stock hit a yearly low of $54.14. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $54.14. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares made a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day. Office Props IT OPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.51 and moving up 0.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.51 and moving up 0.86%. Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.47. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.47. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock drifted up 1.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21.

stock drifted up 1.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.21. Industrial Logistics ILPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 9.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 9.77% for the day. Akili AKLI shares moved down 8.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.63, drifting down 8.16%.

shares moved down 8.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.63, drifting down 8.16%. PetIQ PETQ shares hit a yearly low of $11.33. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.33. The stock was down 2.13% on the session. Pharvaris PHVS shares hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. Gannett Co GCI shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16. Software Acquisition Gr SWAG shares made a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.5% for the day. Fossil Group FOSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.46. Shares traded up 0.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.46. Shares traded up 0.22%. Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.23 and moving down 1.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.23 and moving down 1.34%. Oportun Financial OPRT shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.04.

shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.04. Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 2.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 2.07%. First Savings Financial FSFG shares fell to $23.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.04%.

shares fell to $23.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.04%. Delta Apparel DLA shares set a new 52-week low of $19.14. The stock traded up 0.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.14. The stock traded up 0.38%. Apexigen APGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.63. The stock was down 6.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.63. The stock was down 6.51% on the session. Finance of America FOA shares fell to $1.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.48%.

shares fell to $1.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.48%. Audacy AUD shares moved down 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54, drifting down 0.31%.

shares moved down 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54, drifting down 0.31%. Rekor Systems REKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.41. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.41. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Nuvve Holding NVVE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.03 and moving down 4.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.03 and moving down 4.39%. Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares fell to $1.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $1.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.46. Shares traded down 1.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.46. Shares traded down 1.32%. Genius Gr GNS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.64%. Eyenovia EYEN shares moved up 3.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 3.69%.

shares moved up 3.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 3.69%. Network-1 Technologies NTIP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. Forza X1 FRZA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Thursday, moving down 1.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Thursday, moving down 1.31%. Reborn Coffee REBN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock traded down 12.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock traded down 12.8%. Erytech Pharma ERYP shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 15.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was down 15.66% on the session. Digital Ally DGLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session. mCloud Technologies MCLD stock hit $1.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.

stock hit $1.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%. Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares made a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. Agrify AGFY stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 9.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 9.14% for the day. Paramount Gold Nevada PZG stock drifted up 8.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33.

stock drifted up 8.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares fell to $1.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.58%.

shares fell to $1.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.58%. Nephros NEPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%. FG Finl Gr FGF shares moved down 1.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 1.42%.

shares moved down 1.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 1.42%. Reliance Global Group RELI stock hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 4.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 4.11% for the day. Taoping TAOP stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%.

stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.0%. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). Trxade Health MEDS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.83% for the day. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares were up 8.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.