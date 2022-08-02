Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 63 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteable 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Rogers Communications RCI.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Altamira Therapeutics CYTO.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares dropped the most, trading down 17.94% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Zovio ZVO shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.
On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- Koninklijke Philips PHG stock hit a yearly low of $19.73. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- Cincinnati Financial CINF stock drifted up 0.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $93.41.
- Smith & Nephew SNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.93%.
- Grifols GRFS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- Woodward WWD shares reached a new 52-week low of $87.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.33%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR stock hit $125.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
- Kemper KMPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.42%.
- Mercury General MCY stock set a new 52-week low of $39.68 on Tuesday, moving down 2.37%.
- SolarWinds SWI stock set a new 52-week low of $9.57 on Tuesday, moving down 7.98%.
- TDCX TDCX stock hit $7.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%.
- Tuya TUYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.65. Shares traded down 0.15%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares were down 2.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.89.
- Eventbrite EB stock hit a yearly low of $8.22. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Zhihu ZH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock traded up 4.13%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.30. The stock was down 17.94% on the session.
- SiriusPoint SPNT shares were down 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.08.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock drifted down 1.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.36.
- Latham Group SWIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.88%.
- Agora API shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was up 6.41% on the session.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE shares hit a yearly low of $2.49. The stock was down 6.99% on the session.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI shares set a new yearly low of $4.00 this morning. The stock was up 5.39% on the session.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.45%.
- eHealth EHTH stock drifted up 1.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.98.
- Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock was down 9.47% on the session.
- Inventiva IVA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Tuesday, moving down 6.49%.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares moved down 2.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.19, drifting down 2.75%.
- Adagene ADAG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was up 5.75% on the session.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday, moving down 4.47%.
- Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82.
- Kingstone Companies KINS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
- Larimar Therapeutics LRMR stock drifted down 2.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56.
- Educational Development EDUC stock drifted up 2.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.26.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
- Aravive ARAV shares moved down 4.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 4.12%.
- Zovio ZVO stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares fell to $0.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.59%.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares moved down 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 4.52%.
- Talis Biomedical TLIS stock drifted down 2.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
- ObsEva OBSV stock drifted down 5.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22.
- Elite Education Gr Intl EEIQ shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new yearly low of $0.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
- Otonomy OTIC shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 13.46% on the session.
- Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 14.92% on the session.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday, moving down 0.11%.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 6.74% on the session.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 3.66%.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock drifted up 7.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.
- New Concept Energy GBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock drifted down 3.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.39.
