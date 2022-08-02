Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 63 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares dropped the most, trading down 17.94% to reach its new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Koninklijke Philips PHG stock hit a yearly low of $19.73. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.

