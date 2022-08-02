ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 12:44 PM | 7 min read

 

Tuesday's session saw 63 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Rogers Communications RCI.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Altamira Therapeutics CYTO.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares dropped the most, trading down 17.94% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Zovio ZVO shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock hit a yearly low of $19.73. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
  • Cincinnati Financial CINF stock drifted up 0.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $93.41.
  • Smith & Nephew SNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.93%.
  • Grifols GRFS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
  • Woodward WWD shares reached a new 52-week low of $87.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.33%.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR stock hit $125.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Kemper KMPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.42%.
  • Mercury General MCY stock set a new 52-week low of $39.68 on Tuesday, moving down 2.37%.
  • SolarWinds SWI stock set a new 52-week low of $9.57 on Tuesday, moving down 7.98%.
  • TDCX TDCX stock hit $7.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%.
  • Tuya TUYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.65. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares were down 2.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.89.
  • Eventbrite EB stock hit a yearly low of $8.22. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • Zhihu ZH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock traded up 4.13%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.30. The stock was down 17.94% on the session.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares were down 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.08.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock drifted down 1.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.36.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.88%.
  • Agora API shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was up 6.41% on the session.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares hit a yearly low of $2.49. The stock was down 6.99% on the session.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI shares set a new yearly low of $4.00 this morning. The stock was up 5.39% on the session.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.45%.
  • eHealth EHTH stock drifted up 1.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.98.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock was down 9.47% on the session.
  • Inventiva IVA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Tuesday, moving down 6.49%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares moved down 2.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.19, drifting down 2.75%.
  • Adagene ADAG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock hit a yearly low of $1.55. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was up 5.75% on the session.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday, moving down 4.47%.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • Larimar Therapeutics LRMR stock drifted down 2.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock drifted up 2.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.26.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
  • Aravive ARAV shares moved down 4.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 4.12%.
  • Zovio ZVO stock hit $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares fell to $0.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.59%.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares moved down 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 4.52%.
  • Talis Biomedical TLIS stock drifted down 2.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
  • ObsEva OBSV stock drifted down 5.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl EEIQ shares made a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares set a new yearly low of $0.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
  • Otonomy OTIC shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 13.46% on the session.
  • Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 14.92% on the session.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday, moving down 0.11%.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was up 6.74% on the session.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.57. Shares traded down 3.66%.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock drifted up 7.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.
  • New Concept Energy GBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock drifted down 3.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.39.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

