Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 87 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) .

. Minerco (OTC: MINE) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Pareteum actually traded up 74.25% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of actually traded up 74.25% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.



Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.31% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.31% for the day. ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) stock hit a yearly low of $150.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $150.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.75%. Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.69 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.99% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.69 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.99% over the rest of the day. Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded up 0.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded up 0.29% over the session. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock moved down 0.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.28 to open trading. OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) shares fell to $6.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.34%.

shares fell to $6.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.34%. Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.19 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.19 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock moved up 0.34% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.83 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.34% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.83 to open trading. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.52, and later moved down 4.9% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.52, and later moved down 4.9% over the session. X Financial (NYSE: XYF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.24% on the session. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.10. Shares then traded down 1.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.10. Shares then traded down 1.74%. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.22, and later moved down 1.68% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.22, and later moved down 1.68% over the session. Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.53%. Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) stock hit $9.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.33% over the course of the day. Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.92 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.92 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.07% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.07% on the day. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares fell to $0.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.43%.

shares fell to $0.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.43%. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.31. Shares then traded down 2.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.31. Shares then traded down 2.38%. Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.09, and later moved down 9.82% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.09, and later moved down 9.82% over the session. Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock hit $0.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.15% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.15% over the course of the day. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% for the day. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit a yearly low of $10.49 today morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.49 today morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Orgenesis (NASDAQ: ORGS) stock hit $3.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.13% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.13% over the course of the day. Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session. Bluestem Group (OTC: BGRP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.89% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.89% on the day. Greenland Acquisition (NASDAQ: GLAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.25, and later moved down 8.68% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.25, and later moved down 8.68% over the session. Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.44% on the session. Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.47%. Espey Mfg & Electronics (AMEX: ESP) shares were up 0.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.99.

shares were up 0.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.99. TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. PharmaCyte Biotech (OTC: PMCB) shares fell to $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 7.81%.

shares fell to $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 7.81%. Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.84 today morning. The stock traded up 2.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.84 today morning. The stock traded up 2.12% over the session. Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 47.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 47.66% over the rest of the day. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session. Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) shares moved down 3.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.88% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to begin trading. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.83, and later moved up 4.64% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.83, and later moved up 4.64% over the session. Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.48 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.06% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.06% on the day. Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 0.69% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 0.69% over the session. Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 3.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 3.83%. O2Micro International (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.17 today morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.17 today morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Gaby (OTC: GABLF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.83 today morning. The stock was down 7.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.83 today morning. The stock was down 7.15% on the session. Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 3.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 3.08%. Bitcoin Services (OTC: BTSC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Strongco (OTC: STGCF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.39 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.39 to open trading. Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 16.62% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded down 16.62% over the session. SSB Bancorp (OTC: SSBP) stock moved down 1.3% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.66 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.3% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.66 to open trading. Leading Edge Materials (OTC: LEMIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 9.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 9.75% on the session. Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.38%. Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% for the day. Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.82, and later moved down 2.82% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.82, and later moved down 2.82% over the session. Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded down 3.53% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded down 3.53% over the session. Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ: GNMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded down 8.05% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded down 8.05% over the session. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock was up 6.29% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock was up 6.29% for the day. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) stock moved down 8.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading. Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded down 4.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded down 4.33% over the session. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares fell to $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.0%.

shares fell to $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.0%. Focus Graphite (OTC: FCSMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 12.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 12.11% on the session. SOPerior Fertilizer (OTC: POTRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 18.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 18.27% on the session. Dajin Resources (OTC: DJIFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session. Landstar (OTC: LDSR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0009 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 12.5% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0009 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 12.5% over the rest of the day. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTC: IPCIF) stock moved down 0.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to open trading. Encanto Potash (OTC: ENCTF) shares moved down 7.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.52% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. Hypersolar (OTC: HYSR) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0028 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0028 to open trading. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 51.76% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 51.76% over the rest of the day. Forbes Energy Services (OTC: FLSS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 21.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 21.62% on the session. Patriot Gold (OTC: PGOL) stock hit $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.85% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.85% over the course of the day. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTC: COTQF) stock moved down 93.18% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 93.18% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Mountain High (OTC: MYHI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock was up 8.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock was up 8.0% for the day. Envirotek Remediation (OTC: AKAVF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Cryptanite Blockchain (OTC: CRBTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Biomass Secure Power (OTC: BMSPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 54.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 54.55%. Eagle Energy (OTC: EGRGF) shares were up 74.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were up 74.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. QX Metals (OTC: BLSSF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% on the session. Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%. Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) shares moved down 12.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.7% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Kona Grill (OTC: KONAQ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 15.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 15.38% on the session. Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.53% on the session. Marani Brands (OTC: MRIB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. 024 Pharma (OTC: EEIG) stock hit $1.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day. Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) shares moved down 2.86% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0034 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.86% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0034 to begin trading. Oncolix (OTC: ONCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%. Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.