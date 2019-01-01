QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
10.9M/11.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
134.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
1.06
EPS
0.01
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SunHydrogen Inc is engaged in developing a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water.

SunHydrogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SunHydrogen (HYSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SunHydrogen (OTCPK: HYSR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SunHydrogen's (HYSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SunHydrogen.

Q

What is the target price for SunHydrogen (HYSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SunHydrogen

Q

Current Stock Price for SunHydrogen (HYSR)?

A

The stock price for SunHydrogen (OTCPK: HYSR) is $0.0318 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SunHydrogen (HYSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SunHydrogen.

Q

When is SunHydrogen (OTCPK:HYSR) reporting earnings?

A

SunHydrogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SunHydrogen (HYSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SunHydrogen.

Q

What sector and industry does SunHydrogen (HYSR) operate in?

A

SunHydrogen is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.