Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
98.5K/31.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
4.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
2.67
EPS
0
Shares
74.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Patriot Gold Corp is a natural resource exploration and mining company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and if warranted and feasible, developing natural resource properties in Arizona and Nevada. The company primarily focuses on the gold sector. The group portfolio consists of various projects such as the Moss Mine Royalty, Bruner Gold Royalty, Vernal Gold Project, Windy Peak Gold Project, and Rainbow Mountain Gold Project.

Patriot Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patriot Gold (PGOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patriot Gold (OTCQB: PGOL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Patriot Gold's (PGOL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patriot Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Patriot Gold (PGOL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patriot Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Patriot Gold (PGOL)?

A

The stock price for Patriot Gold (OTCQB: PGOL) is $0.055 last updated Today at 6:28:26 PM.

Q

Does Patriot Gold (PGOL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patriot Gold.

Q

When is Patriot Gold (OTCQB:PGOL) reporting earnings?

A

Patriot Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patriot Gold (PGOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patriot Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Patriot Gold (PGOL) operate in?

A

Patriot Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.