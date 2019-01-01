Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead clinical candidate, COTI-2, is an oral small molecule targeting p53, a tumor suppressor gene that is mutated in over 50% of all cancers, and the company's second clinical candidate, COTI-219, is a novel oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS with such mutations occurring in up to 30% of all cancers.