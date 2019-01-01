QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/559.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
28.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
205.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 10:16AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Integrated Ventures Inc engaged in acquiring, launching and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. The company is focused on activities such as digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. It earns its cryptocurrency mining revenues by providing transaction verification services within the digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Integrated Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Ventures (INTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Ventures (OTCQB: INTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Ventures's (INTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Ventures (INTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Ventures (INTV)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Ventures (OTCQB: INTV) is $0.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Ventures (INTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Ventures.

Q

When is Integrated Ventures (OTCQB:INTV) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Ventures (INTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Ventures (INTV) operate in?

A

Integrated Ventures is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.