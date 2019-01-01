QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Marani Brands Inc is engaged in the business of distribution of wine and spirit products manufactured in Armenia.

Marani Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marani Brands (MRIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marani Brands (OTCEM: MRIB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Marani Brands's (MRIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marani Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Marani Brands (MRIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marani Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Marani Brands (MRIB)?

A

The stock price for Marani Brands (OTCEM: MRIB) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:55:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marani Brands (MRIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marani Brands.

Q

When is Marani Brands (OTCEM:MRIB) reporting earnings?

A

Marani Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marani Brands (MRIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marani Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Marani Brands (MRIB) operate in?

A

Marani Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.