Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
16.2K/216.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
27.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
551.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include Lac Knife; Lac Tetepisca graphite and Lac Guinecourt graphite property.


Focus Graphite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Focus Graphite (FCSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Focus Graphite (OTCQB: FCSMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Focus Graphite's (FCSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Focus Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for Focus Graphite (FCSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Focus Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for Focus Graphite (FCSMF)?

A

The stock price for Focus Graphite (OTCQB: FCSMF) is $0.0505 last updated Today at 8:52:25 PM.

Q

Does Focus Graphite (FCSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Focus Graphite.

Q

When is Focus Graphite (OTCQB:FCSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Focus Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Focus Graphite (FCSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Focus Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does Focus Graphite (FCSMF) operate in?

A

Focus Graphite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.