SSB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank. Principally, it is engaged in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The bank offers deposits, loans, consumer financing, and certificate of deposits, mortgage loans, card services, internet banking, insurance and other related services.

SSB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSB Bancorp (SSBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSB Bancorp (OTCPK: SSBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SSB Bancorp's (SSBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSB Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for SSB Bancorp (SSBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for SSB Bancorp (SSBP)?

A

The stock price for SSB Bancorp (OTCPK: SSBP) is $8.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:25:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSB Bancorp (SSBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSB Bancorp.

Q

When is SSB Bancorp (OTCPK:SSBP) reporting earnings?

A

SSB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSB Bancorp (SSBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does SSB Bancorp (SSBP) operate in?

A

SSB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.