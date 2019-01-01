QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Bluestem Group Inc is a holding company. It is a multi-brand, online retailer of a selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise serving low-to middle-income consumers in the United States of America. The company product categories include Home which offers housewares, bed and bath, lawn and garden, home furnishings and hardware; Entertainment includes electronics, video games, toys sporting goods and Fashion includes apparel, footwear, cosmetics, fragrances, and jewelry. Its brand includes Appleseed's, Blair, Drapers & Damon's, Haband, Gettington, Fingerhut and Old Pueblo Traders. The company's segment is Northstar, Orchard Portfolio and Corporate and other. It derives a majority of revenue from Northstar Portfolio segment.

Bluestem Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluestem Group (BGRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluestem Group (OTCEM: BGRP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bluestem Group's (BGRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bluestem Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bluestem Group (BGRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bluestem Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluestem Group (BGRP)?

A

The stock price for Bluestem Group (OTCEM: BGRP) is $0.2 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 16:47:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluestem Group (BGRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2020.

Q

When is Bluestem Group (OTCEM:BGRP) reporting earnings?

A

Bluestem Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bluestem Group (BGRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluestem Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluestem Group (BGRP) operate in?

A

Bluestem Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.