Bluestem Group Inc is a holding company. It is a multi-brand, online retailer of a selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise serving low-to middle-income consumers in the United States of America. The company product categories include Home which offers housewares, bed and bath, lawn and garden, home furnishings and hardware; Entertainment includes electronics, video games, toys sporting goods and Fashion includes apparel, footwear, cosmetics, fragrances, and jewelry. Its brand includes Appleseed's, Blair, Drapers & Damon's, Haband, Gettington, Fingerhut and Old Pueblo Traders. The company's segment is Northstar, Orchard Portfolio and Corporate and other. It derives a majority of revenue from Northstar Portfolio segment.