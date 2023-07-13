Bullish Thursday For Marijuana Stocks - Choom Holdings, EVIO Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed up 8900.00% at $0.00
- EVIO EVIO shares closed up 100.00% at $0.00
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed up 66.39% at $0.01
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 18.81% at $4.99
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 15.37% at $0.65
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 14.96% at $0.01
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 11.80% at $0.03
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.10
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 10.62% at $0.01
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 9.09% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.94% at $0.02
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.89% at $2.45
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 8.11% at $0.05
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 8.02% at $0.22
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 7.00% at $0.28
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 6.13% at $0.11
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.43% at $1.94
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 5.23% at $1.81
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 5.10% at $12.68
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 4.10% at $4.82
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.87% at $0.42
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 3.54% at $0.31
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.26% at $3.80
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.24% at $2.87
LOSERS:
- Gaby GABLF shares closed down 33.33% at $0.00
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 17.50% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 15.38% at $0.06
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 12.50% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 11.52% at $1.46
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 10.46% at $0.08
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 9.84% at $0.01
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 9.29% at $0.00
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 8.02% at $0.01
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 8.00% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 7.04% at $0.05
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.01
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 5.26% at $0.02
- Trees CANN shares closed down 4.31% at $0.09
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 4.22% at $2.95
