Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Local Bounti LOCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.41 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.
• REE Automotive REE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.
• Precision BioSciences DTIL is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.05 per share on revenue of $12.48 million.
• Edap TMS EDAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.66 million.
• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Gamida Cell GMDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.
• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Altimmune ALT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
• Lands' End LE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $502.71 million.
• Cintas CTAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• GlycoMimetics GLYC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• UniFirst UNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $587.84 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Creative Media CMCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $30.20 million.
• Draganfly DPRO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• VNET Gr VNET is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $279.03 million.
• RH RH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $777.48 million.
• American Shared Hospital AMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.19 million.
• Cosan CSAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.
• Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $26.70 million.
• Gaia GAIA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.00 million.
• Allied Gaming AGAE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Jefferies Financial Gr JEF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• LogicMark LGMK is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.
• H.B. Fuller FUL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $825.03 million.
• Sprinklr CXM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $188.73 million.
• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $38.21 million.
• Durect DRRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.48 million.
• Celcuity CELC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• BioCardia BCDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $90 thousand.
• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $45.25 million.
• Silver Spike Investment SSIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.
• Urban-gro UGRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.94 million.
• PLBY Group PLBY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $32.27 million.
• Usio USIO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $20.43 million.
• Franklin Covey FC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.02 million.
• Super League Enterprise SLE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.
• Spectral AI MDAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.
• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.01 million.
• Verint Systems VRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $263.12 million.
• Eastside Distilling EAST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.68 million.
• Braze BRZE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $124.86 million.
• Oncology Institute TOI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $82.04 million.
• Aqua Metals AQMS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.
• Kingstone Companies KINS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $29.65 million.
• MillerKnoll MLKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $909.50 million.
• Rumble RUM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $28.13 million.
