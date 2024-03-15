Cannabis Stock Movers For March 15, 2024

GAINERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 33.27% at $0.07
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 23.25% at $0.05
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 16.28% at $0.10
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 14.29% at $0.0004
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 13.72% at $3.15
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 13.54% at $0.26
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 12.94% at $0.08
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 12.85% at $0.89
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 12.50% at $2.25
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 12.36% at $2.09
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 12.01% at $1.89
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 11.78% at $10.91
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 11.76% at $3.23
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 11.22% at $0.77
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 10.84% at $0.21
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 10.00% at $0.01
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 9.38% at $1.75
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 7.58% at $0.35
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.01
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.57% at $2.11
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.04% at $2.02
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 5.34% at $1.38
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.82% at $68.76
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 4.25% at $0.19
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.48% at $0.01
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 3.07% at $2.69
LOSERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed down 99.00% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 10.53% at $0.02
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 10.34% at $0.03
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 10.00% at $0.04
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 6.25% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 4.76% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 4.55% at $0.05
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.40% at $0.09
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.21% at $43.68
