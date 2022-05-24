Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2022

Upgrades

Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC from Neutral to Positive. In the first quarter, Lattice Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lattice Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of $85.45 and a 52-week-low of $43.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.82.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Otis Worldwide showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.84 and a 52-week-low of $71.07. At the end of the last trading period, Otis Worldwide closed at $73.87.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Northwest Natural Holding Co NWN from Underperform to Neutral. Northwest Natural Hldg earned $1.80 in the first quarter, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.63 and a 52-week-low of $43.07. At the end of the last trading period, Northwest Natural Hldg closed at $52.48.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Marqeta Inc MQ was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. At the end of the last trading period, Marqeta closed at $9.73.

For Snowflake Inc SNOW, Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Snowflake had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $126.01. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $138.85.

Downgrades

For CynergisTek Inc CTEK, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, CynergisTek had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of CynergisTek shows a 52-week-high of $2.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.59.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for OncoCyte Corp OCX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. OncoCyte earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.07. OncoCyte closed at $1.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for INmune Bio Inc INMB was changed from Buy to Neutral. INmune Bio earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. At the end of the last trading period, INmune Bio closed at $7.27.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Eaton Corp PLC ETN was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Eaton Corp earned $1.62 in the first quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.72 and a 52-week-low of $132.16. At the end of the last trading period, Eaton Corp closed at $136.76.

For Nautilus Inc NLS, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Nautilus earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.58 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. At the end of the last trading period, Nautilus closed at $2.51.

For Switch Inc SWCH, Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Switch earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Switch shows a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $18.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.37.

For Roblox Corp RBLX, Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Roblox had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Roblox shows a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.06.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for WalkMe Ltd WKME was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. WalkMe earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WalkMe shows a 52-week-high of $34.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.20.

Initiations

Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group UNM with a Neutral rating. For the first quarter, Unum had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.73 and a 52-week-low of $22.25. At the end of the last trading period, Unum closed at $35.18.

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Winc Inc WBEV. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Winc. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.66 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, Winc closed at $2.17.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial Inc VOYA with a Buy rating. The price target for Voya Financial is set to $82.00. For the first quarter, Voya Financial had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.97 and a 52-week-low of $58.97. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $64.93.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on ITHAX Acquisition Corp ITHX with a Buy rating. The price target for ITHAX Acquisition is set to $13.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. At the end of the last trading period, ITHAX Acquisition closed at $9.80.

With a Buy rating, CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Hain Celestial Group. For the third quarter, Hain Celestial Group had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of Hain Celestial Group shows a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $24.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.91.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on HilleVax Inc HLVX with a Buy rating. The price target for HilleVax is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of HilleVax shows a 52-week-high of $20.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.50.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lyra Therapeutics Inc LYRA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lyra Therapeutics is set to $15.00. Lyra Therapeutics earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyra Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.07.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HilleVax Inc HLVX with an Outperform rating. The price target for HilleVax is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. HilleVax closed at $9.50 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust Inc INDT. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for INDUS Realty Trust. For the first quarter, INDUS Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.94 and a 52-week-low of $61.36. INDUS Realty Trust closed at $63.19 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on HilleVax Inc HLVX. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for HilleVax. The current stock performance of HilleVax shows a 52-week-high of $20.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.50.

Citigroup initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies Inc TRV with a Neutral rating. The price target for Travelers Companies is set to $179.00. For the first quarter, Travelers Companies had an EPS of $4.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.98 and a 52-week-low of $144.44. At the end of the last trading period, Travelers Companies closed at $172.10.

With a Sell rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America Inc RGA. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Reinsurance Group. For the first quarter, Reinsurance Group had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.93 and a 52-week-low of $94.32. At the end of the last trading period, Reinsurance Group closed at $121.74.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial Inc PRU with a Neutral rating. The price target for Prudential Financial is set to $100.00. For the first quarter, Prudential Financial had an EPS of $3.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.22 and a 52-week-low of $94.51. Prudential Financial closed at $101.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on HilleVax Inc HLVX. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for HilleVax. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. HilleVax closed at $9.50 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sell rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group Inc PFG. The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Principal Finl Gr. For the first quarter, Principal Finl Gr had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.36 and a 52-week-low of $58.66. At the end of the last trading period, Principal Finl Gr closed at $70.53.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife Inc MET. The price target seems to have been set at $77.00 for MetLife. MetLife earned $2.08 in the first quarter, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MetLife shows a 52-week-high of $73.18 and a 52-week-low of $55.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.95.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National Corp LNC with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lincoln National is set to $56.00. In the first quarter, Lincoln National showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lincoln National shows a 52-week-high of $77.57 and a 52-week-low of $50.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.03.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tanzanian Gold Corp TRX. The price target seems to have been set at $0.70 for Tanzanian Gold. The current stock performance of Tanzanian Gold shows a 52-week-high of $0.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.32.

Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc HIG with a Buy rating. The price target for Hartford Finl Servs Gr is set to $81.00. In the first quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr shows a 52-week-high of $78.17 and a 52-week-low of $59.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.63.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable Holdings Inc EQH with a Buy rating. The price target for Equitable Holdings is set to $41.00. In the first quarter, Equitable Holdings showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.13 and a 52-week-low of $25.73. At the end of the last trading period, Equitable Holdings closed at $28.79.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb Ltd CB with a Neutral rating. The price target for Chubb is set to $209.00. Chubb earned $3.82 in the first quarter, compared to $2.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.99 and a 52-week-low of $155.78. At the end of the last trading period, Chubb closed at $207.31.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate Corp ALL with a Buy rating. The price target for Allstate is set to $159.00. For the first quarter, Allstate had an EPS of $2.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.46 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. Allstate closed at $125.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac Inc AFL with a Neutral rating. The price target for Aflac is set to $60.00. For the first quarter, Aflac had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.20 and a 52-week-low of $51.28. Aflac closed at $56.53 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sell rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive Corp PGR. The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for Progressive. Progressive earned $1.11 in the first quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Progressive shows a 52-week-high of $120.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.94.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Imax Corp IMAX. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Imax. Imax earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.57 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. At the end of the last trading period, Imax closed at $15.68.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Harmonic Inc HLIT. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Harmonic. In the first quarter, Harmonic showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Harmonic shows a 52-week-high of $12.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.27.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories Inc DLB. The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Dolby Laboratories. In the second quarter, Dolby Laboratories showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dolby Laboratories shows a 52-week-high of $104.25 and a 52-week-low of $69.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.34.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health Inc SYNH with a Buy rating. The price target for Syneos Health is set to $81.00. Syneos Health earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syneos Health shows a 52-week-high of $104.18 and a 52-week-low of $66.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.47.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP with a Neutral rating. Medpace Hldgs earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.00 and a 52-week-low of $126.94. At the end of the last trading period, Medpace Hldgs closed at $133.72.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV with a Buy rating. The price target for IQVIA Hldgs is set to $244.00. For the first quarter, IQVIA Hldgs had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.61 and a 52-week-low of $195.57. At the end of the last trading period, IQVIA Hldgs closed at $203.39.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Icon PLC ICLR. The price target seems to have been set at $285.00 for Icon. In the first quarter, Icon showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $313.00 and a 52-week-low of $199.01. Icon closed at $217.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL, Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, Charles River had an EPS of $2.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $460.21 and a 52-week-low of $217.19. Charles River closed at $231.24 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay Inc EBAY. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for eBay. In the first quarter, eBay showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eBay shows a 52-week-high of $81.19 and a 52-week-low of $43.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.19.

Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc W with an Underperform rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $45.00. In the first quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $339.56 and a 52-week-low of $46.66. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $50.22.

With an Underperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc ZG. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Zillow Gr. Zillow Gr earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.90 and a 52-week-low of $33.26. Zillow Gr closed at $40.92 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc DASH. The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for DoorDash. In the first quarter, DoorDash showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $57.60. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $67.81.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy Inc ETSY. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Etsy. For the first quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $72.66. At the end of the last trading period, Etsy closed at $76.07.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Horizon Therapeutics is set to $95.00. In the first quarter, Horizon Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $82.51. At the end of the last trading period, Horizon Therapeutics closed at $87.38.

