Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022

Upgrades

For Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Douglas Emmett had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.97 and a 52-week-low of $29.38. Douglas Emmett closed at $32.18 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.66. Southwest Airlines closed at $42.32 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was changed from Neutral to Buy. SciPlay earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. SciPlay closed at $12.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. The current stock performance of Golar LNG shows a 52-week-high of $18.31 and a 52-week-low of $9.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.14.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Vir Biotechnology had an EPS of $3.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Vir Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $68.20 and a 52-week-low of $23.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.13.

For Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.48 and a 52-week-low of $58.05. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $72.49.

Alliance Global Partners upgraded the previous rating for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) from Neutral to Buy. Rimini Street earned $0.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.19. At the end of the last trading period, Rimini Street closed at $4.53.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Box had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Box shows a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $17.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.00.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Blackstone Secured shows a 52-week-high of $38.32 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.10.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Scorpio Tankers showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Scorpio Tankers shows a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.63.

For Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $3.39, compared to $4.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $200.36. Biogen closed at $207.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Vale had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Vale shows a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.47.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, GLOBALFOUNDRIES had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.25 and a 52-week-low of $43.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES closed at $59.60 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Ball had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.17.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for BanColombia SA (NYSE:CIB) from Sell to Buy. BanColombia earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BanColombia shows a 52-week-high of $37.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.77.

Downgrades

For Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Avalo Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avalo Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.78.

Noble Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating for Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) from Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.71. At the end of the last trading period, Motorsport Games closed at $2.93.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Veeva Systems earned $0.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veeva Systems shows a 52-week-high of $343.96 and a 52-week-low of $199.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $230.62.

For GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, GrowGeneration showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.32 and a 52-week-low of $6.74. At the end of the last trading period, GrowGeneration closed at $8.27.

For Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Renewable Energy Gr earned $1.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.51 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. At the end of the last trading period, Renewable Energy Gr closed at $60.86.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) from Outperform to Neutral. Kinross Gold earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.34 and a 52-week-low of $4.90. At the end of the last trading period, Kinross Gold closed at $5.45.

For Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Allegiant Travel earned $1.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegiant Travel shows a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $155.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $168.19.

For Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Rush Street Interactive had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Rush Street Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $21.83 and a 52-week-low of $8.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.16.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Kilroy Realty had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.05 and a 52-week-low of $60.37. At the end of the last trading period, Kilroy Realty closed at $71.78.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Boston Properties had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.28. Boston Properties closed at $122.90 at the end of the last trading period.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GMTX) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.16. Gemini Therapeutics closed at $1.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.40 and a 52-week-low of $7.91. Weave Communications closed at $9.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.02 and a 52-week-low of $71.88. Neurocrine Biosciences closed at $91.86 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Teradyne had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of Teradyne shows a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $102.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.30.

For NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, NuCana showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.88. NuCana closed at $2.94 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Intel had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.62. At the end of the last trading period, Intel closed at $48.87.

For Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Qorvo earned $2.98 in the third quarter, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $123.92. At the end of the last trading period, Qorvo closed at $137.12.

For Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Citigroup showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.29 and a 52-week-low of $55.93. Citigroup closed at $59.56 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ballys Corp (NYSE:BALY), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Ballys showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.92 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. At the end of the last trading period, Ballys closed at $34.66.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.40 and a 52-week-low of $7.91. At the end of the last trading period, Weave Communications closed at $9.33.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for The Valens Co Inc (NASDAQ:VLNS) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. At the end of the last trading period, Valens Co closed at $1.89.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Sotera Health showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $19.39. Sotera Health closed at $20.03 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ:GOCO) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, GoHealth showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.46 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. GoHealth closed at $1.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:DUOT). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Duos Technologies Group. For the third quarter, Duos Technologies Group had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. At the end of the last trading period, Duos Technologies Group closed at $5.62.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for BRT Apartments. For the third quarter, BRT Apartments had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. At the end of the last trading period, BRT Apartments closed at $22.38.

Stifel initiated coverage on Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spire Globall is set to $6.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, Spire Globall closed at $2.14.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions is set to $70.00. The current stock performance of Consensus Cloud Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $69.31 and a 52-week-low of $34.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.50.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for IVERIC bio. For the fourth quarter, IVERIC bio had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of IVERIC bio shows a 52-week-high of $19.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.09.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay Ltd (NASDAQ:BWAY). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for BrainsWay. For the third quarter, BrainsWay had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. At the end of the last trading period, BrainsWay closed at $7.73.

Stifel initiated coverage on Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Artivion is set to $30.00. For the fourth quarter, Artivion had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.90 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. At the end of the last trading period, Artivion closed at $20.80.

