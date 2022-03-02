Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2022
Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE:ETRN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Equitrans Midstream earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. Equitrans Midstream closed at $6.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, WillScot Mobile Mini showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. WillScot Mobile Mini closed at $34.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Inseego had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.93. At the end of the last trading period, Inseego closed at $4.78.
- Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the first quarter, Bank of Montreal showed an EPS of $3.07, compared to $2.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of Montreal shows a 52-week-high of $120.86 and a 52-week-low of $82.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.42.
- For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $4.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $432.21.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) from Hold to Buy. Ardelyx earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ardelyx shows a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $0.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.73.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Quanterix had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Quanterix shows a 52-week-high of $84.89 and a 52-week-low of $25.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.60.
- For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $2.56, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.96 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. Chevron closed at $149.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Hewlett Packard showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hewlett Packard shows a 52-week-high of $17.76 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.41.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. At the end of the last trading period, PPL closed at $25.45.
- Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) from Underperform to Buy. For the second quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.11 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. At the end of the last trading period, Zscaler closed at $247.83.
- For Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $15.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Booking Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $2715.66 and a 52-week-low of $2053.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2072.00.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) from Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, PMV Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $3.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.63 and a 52-week-low of $14.42. At the end of the last trading period, PMV Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.65.
Downgrades
- Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $1.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $112.15 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.82.
- For Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Purple Innovation showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Purple Innovation shows a 52-week-high of $40.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.73.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $108.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $124.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Antero Midstream had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Midstream closed at $10.02.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. At the end of the last trading period, SoFi Technologies closed at $11.20.
- According to Benchmark, the prior rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $3.09, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.44 and a 52-week-low of $62.81. At the end of the last trading period, EOG Resources closed at $116.41.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) from Buy to Hold. eHealth earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.27. At the end of the last trading period, eHealth closed at $13.27.
- According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.74 and a 52-week-low of $20.14. At the end of the last trading period, Devon Energy closed at $59.25.
- For Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Renewable Energy Gr showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.73 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Renewable Energy Gr closed at $60.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- For GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ:GOCO), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. GoHealth earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.46 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. GoHealth closed at $1.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Thor Industries showed an EPS of $4.34, compared to $2.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thor Industries shows a 52-week-high of $152.20 and a 52-week-low of $80.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.24.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Camping World Holdings had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.50 and a 52-week-low of $27.37. Camping World Holdings closed at $31.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sotera Health earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $19.39. At the end of the last trading period, Sotera Health closed at $21.37.
- For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Marathon Oil earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.57 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Oil closed at $22.89.
- For Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Endo International showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Endo International shows a 52-week-high of $8.74 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.41.
- For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. Zoom Video Communications earned $1.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $440.00 and a 52-week-low of $114.26. Zoom Video Communications closed at $122.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for 1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIBS) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. The current stock performance of 1stdibs.com shows a 52-week-high of $35.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.33.
- For Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.85 and a 52-week-low of $86.48. Progressive closed at $103.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.84 and a 52-week-low of $77.62. At the end of the last trading period, Church & Dwight Co closed at $96.89.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, eHealth had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. The current stock performance of eHealth shows a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.27.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Vroom showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vroom shows a 52-week-high of $49.03 and a 52-week-low of $3.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.25.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Domino's Pizza closed at $432.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Romeo Power Inc (NYSE:RMO), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Romeo Power earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.61 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Romeo Power closed at $1.70 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD). The price target seems to have been set at $108.00 for Trade Desk. In the fourth quarter, Trade Desk showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $835.00 and a 52-week-low of $55.05. At the end of the last trading period, Trade Desk closed at $82.08.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oshkosh is set to $5.00. Oshkosh earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oshkosh shows a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $95.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.82.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings closed at $4.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Nuvectis Pharma. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Nuvectis Pharma closed at $6.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for RE/MAX Hldgs. For the fourth quarter, RE/MAX Hldgs had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.85 and a 52-week-low of $26.05. RE/MAX Hldgs closed at $29.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (NYSE:OPA). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Magnum Opus Acquisition. The current stock performance of Magnum Opus Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $10.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.93.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO). The price target seems to have been set at $94.00 for GXO Logistics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.92 and a 52-week-low of $54.03. At the end of the last trading period, GXO Logistics closed at $79.09.
