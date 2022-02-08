 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2022

 

Upgrades

  • According to Consumer Edge Research, the prior rating for The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Hain Celestial Group had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. Hain Celestial Group closed at $36.25 at the end of the last trading period.

  • For AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, AppFolio had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.86. The current stock performance of AppFolio shows a 52-week-high of $185.44 and a 52-week-low of $106.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.42.
  • Sidoti & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) from Neutral to Buy. Simpson Manufacturing Co earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.26 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. At the end of the last trading period, Simpson Manufacturing Co closed at $109.50.
  • For KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, KeyCorp showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.17 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. KeyCorp closed at $26.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $53.16 and a 52-week-low of $36.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.98.

Downgrades

  • According to KGI Securities, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Meta Platforms earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $224.01. At the end of the last trading period, Meta Platforms closed at $224.91.
  • According to Colliers Securities, the prior rating for Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Graham earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.44 and a 52-week-low of $11.41. At the end of the last trading period, Graham closed at $11.77.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) was changed from Buy to Hold. Cerence earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.11. At the end of the last trading period, Cerence closed at $43.61.
  • For HUYA Inc (NYSE:HUYA), China Renaissance downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, HUYA showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. At the end of the last trading period, HUYA closed at $5.75.
  • BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $129.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.91.
  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Colfax showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Colfax shows a 52-week-high of $54.67 and a 52-week-low of $38.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.18.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.52 in the first quarter, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $249.79. Air Products & Chemicals closed at $254.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. CME Group earned $1.60 in the third quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CME Group shows a 52-week-high of $248.20 and a 52-week-low of $179.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $242.67.
  • For SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, SelectQuote showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. At the end of the last trading period, SelectQuote closed at $6.53.
  • For Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Annaly Capital Management showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.64 and a 52-week-low of $7.29. Annaly Capital Management closed at $7.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, SelectQuote showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. At the end of the last trading period, SelectQuote closed at $6.53.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, General Motors showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $2.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.21 and a 52-week-low of $47.07. At the end of the last trading period, General Motors closed at $50.71.
  • For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $111.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $111.67 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for SmartRent. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.14 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. SmartRent closed at $8.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Valaris Ltd (NYSE:VAL). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Valaris. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.79 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. At the end of the last trading period, Valaris closed at $41.57.
  • With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG). The price target seems to have been set at $50.50 for Constellation Energy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $46.00. At the end of the last trading period, Constellation Energy closed at $46.07.
  • For XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV), Barclays initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. For the third quarter, XPeng had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of XPeng shows a 52-week-high of $56.45 and a 52-week-low of $22.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.86.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:IMCR). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Immunocore Holdings. The current stock performance of Immunocore Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $61.99 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.09.
  • With a Neutral rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX). The price target seems to have been set at $380.00 for MarketAxess Holdings. MarketAxess Holdings earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $587.05 and a 52-week-low of $321.17. At the end of the last trading period, MarketAxess Holdings closed at $370.35.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Trip.com Group is set to $33.00. For the third quarter, Trip.com Group had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Trip.com Group shows a 52-week-high of $45.19 and a 52-week-low of $21.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.36.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for IDEXX Laboratories is set to $650.00. For the fourth quarter, IDEXX Laboratories had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $706.95 and a 52-week-low of $460.36. At the end of the last trading period, IDEXX Laboratories closed at $517.76.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for NIO. In the third quarter, NIO showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.60 and a 52-week-low of $19.31. NIO closed at $23.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Li Auto. For the third quarter, Li Auto had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. Li Auto closed at $28.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Bilibili is set to $32.00. For the third quarter, Bilibili had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $157.66 and a 52-week-low of $28.32. Bilibili closed at $32.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for NovoCure is set to $200.00. For the third quarter, NovoCure had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $232.76 and a 52-week-low of $59.57. At the end of the last trading period, NovoCure closed at $72.70.
  • With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Alight Inc (NYSE:ALIT). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Alight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.34 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. At the end of the last trading period, Alight closed at $9.82.

