Apple And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

T-Mobile US

The Trade: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) President, Technology Neville Ray disposed a total of 120,000 shares at an average price of $120.40. The insider received around $14.45 million as a result of the transaction.

T-Mobile US recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. What T-Mobile US Does: Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, creating T-Mobile US. Following the merger, the firm provided nationwide service in major markets but spottier coverage elsewhere.

Apple

The Trade: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) SVP, GC and Secretary Katherine L Adams sold a total of 28,450 shares at an average price of $174.78. The insider received $4.37 million from selling those shares.

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) first hardware launch event may come sooner than many would have thought, if reports are to be believed. What Apple Does: Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods, and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 7,790 shares at an average price of $2,833.89. The insider received $22.08 million as a result of the transaction.

OpenText and Google Cloud announced plans to collaborate on next generation content services. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

