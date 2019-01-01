QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/47.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 4.61
Mkt Cap
72.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
36.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 7:57AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Know Labs Inc is focused on the development, marketing, and sales of proprietary technologies that are capable of uniquely identifying or authenticating almost any substance or material using electromagnetic energy to record, detect, and identify the unique signature of the substance or material known as Bio-RFID and ChromaID technologies. It is developing a wearable device that will measure blood glucose without fingersticks or micro needles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Know Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Know Labs (KNWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Know Labs (OTCQB: KNWN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Know Labs's (KNWN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Know Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Know Labs (KNWN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Know Labs (OTCQB: KNWN) was reported by Dawson James on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting KNWN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 250.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Know Labs (KNWN)?

A

The stock price for Know Labs (OTCQB: KNWN) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Know Labs (KNWN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Know Labs.

Q

When is Know Labs (OTCQB:KNWN) reporting earnings?

A

Know Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Know Labs (KNWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Know Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Know Labs (KNWN) operate in?

A

Know Labs is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.