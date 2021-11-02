Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
Upgrades
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.40 and a 52-week-low of $62.52. ONE Gas closed at $69.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) from Underperform to Buy. In the third quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $8.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, FirstEnergy had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of FirstEnergy shows a 52-week-high of $39.94 and a 52-week-low of $26.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.80.
- For Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Discover Financial showed an EPS of $3.54, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.69 and a 52-week-low of $62.64. Discover Financial closed at $114.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.57 and a 52-week-low of $12.61. Alcoa closed at $46.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Inogen showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.35 and a 52-week-low of $26.90. Inogen closed at $39.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Enerpac Tool Group showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enerpac Tool Group shows a 52-week-high of $28.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.44.
Downgrades
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Bright Health Gr earned $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.76. Bright Health Gr closed at $8.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Chegg had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Chegg shows a 52-week-high of $115.21 and a 52-week-low of $57.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.76.
- For Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Exxon Mobil earned $1.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.08 and a 52-week-low of $32.01. Exxon Mobil closed at $65.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Skechers USA showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $30.06. Skechers USA closed at $47.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was changed from Buy to Hold. Chegg earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chegg shows a 52-week-high of $115.21 and a 52-week-low of $57.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.76.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Outperform to In-Line. Five9 earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $130.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $159.84.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) from Buy to Neutral. iQIYI earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.97 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. iQIYI closed at $9.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Chegg had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Chegg shows a 52-week-high of $115.21 and a 52-week-low of $57.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.76.
- For Triterras Inc (NASDAQ:TRIT), B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Triterras's EPS was $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.45 and a 52-week-low of $4.68. At the end of the last trading period, Triterras closed at $7.48.
- For Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $4.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.93 and a 52-week-low of $92.56. At the end of the last trading period, Expedia Group closed at $167.23.
- For EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, EverQuote had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.96 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. EverQuote closed at $14.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Clorox showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $3.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clorox shows a 52-week-high of $231.11 and a 52-week-low of $156.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.40.
Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Calyxt is set to $10.00. In the second quarter, Calyxt showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Calyxt shows a 52-week-high of $12.43 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.69.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Esports Entertainment. In the fourth quarter, Esports Entertainment showed an EPS of $2.80, compared to $2.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Esports Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.87.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Vaxart. Vaxart earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. Vaxart closed at $6.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:NAUT) with an Outperform rating. Nautilus Biotechnology earned $0.12 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.08. Nautilus Biotechnology closed at $5.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for ANI Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, ANI Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $60.23 and a 52-week-low of $23.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.89.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcosa is set to $63.00. For the second quarter, Arcosa had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.46 and a 52-week-low of $44.99. Arcosa closed at $54.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies earned $0.04 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Palantir Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.56.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Oracle is set to $110.00. For the first quarter, Oracle had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of Oracle shows a 52-week-high of $98.95 and a 52-week-low of $55.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.38.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Microsoft is set to $390.00. Microsoft earned $2.27 in the first quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $332.00 and a 52-week-low of $199.62. At the end of the last trading period, Microsoft closed at $329.37.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). The price target seems to have been set at $770.00 for Adobe. For the third quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $3.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.57. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $673.88 and a 52-week-low of $420.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $640.20.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for ServiceNow is set to $820.00. For the third quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The current stock performance of ServiceNow shows a 52-week-high of $704.82 and a 52-week-low of $448.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $681.98.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Splunk. For the second quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.28. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $166.00.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP). The price target seems to have been set at $1650.00 for Shopify. Shopify earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shopify shows a 52-week-high of $1650.00 and a 52-week-low of $875.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1527.62.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $700.00. In the fourth quarter, Intuit showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $629.98 and a 52-week-low of $312.05. Intuit closed at $608.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM). The price target seems to have been set at $360.00 for Salesforce.com. For the second quarter, Salesforce.com had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $304.86 and a 52-week-low of $201.51. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce.com closed at $302.76.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY). The price target seems to have been set at $360.00 for Workday. For the second quarter, Workday had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $292.62 and a 52-week-low of $201.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $288.07.
