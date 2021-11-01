Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
Upgrades
- For Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO), Chardan Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Evelo Biosciences had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Evelo Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.85.
- For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.46 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Merck & Co had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.46 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. At the end of the last trading period, Merck & Co closed at $88.05.
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Activision Blizzard showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $71.19. Activision Blizzard closed at $78.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $201.68. Spotify Technology closed at $289.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Starbucks earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $85.45. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $106.07.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. NoneThe current stock performance of Unilever shows a 52-week-high of $63.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.58.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) was changed from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $119.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $159.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) from Hold to Buy. Shake Shack earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.38 and a 52-week-low of $64.02. Shake Shack closed at $69.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Newell Brands had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Newell Brands shows a 52-week-high of $30.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.89.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.08 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Advanced Micro Devices closed at $120.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb shows a 52-week-high of $69.75 and a 52-week-low of $56.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.40.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) from Overweight to Neutral. Tilray earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tilray shows a 52-week-high of $67.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.30.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Lockheed Martin showed an EPS of $2.21, compared to $6.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lockheed Martin shows a 52-week-high of $396.99 and a 52-week-low of $319.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $332.32.
- For Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Stanley Black & Decker showed an EPS of $2.77, compared to $2.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.00 and a 52-week-low of $161.80. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $179.73.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Phillips 66 Partners had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.17 and a 52-week-low of $22.25. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 Partners closed at $36.94.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $2.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.62 and a 52-week-low of $74.77. At the end of the last trading period, AGCO closed at $122.21.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Aon showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aon shows a 52-week-high of $326.25 and a 52-week-low of $179.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $319.92.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) from Overweight to Underweight. TripAdvisor earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. TripAdvisor closed at $32.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Bank of America showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.42 and a 52-week-low of $23.12. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $47.78.
- For WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, WestRock had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of WestRock shows a 52-week-high of $62.03 and a 52-week-low of $36.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.10.
- For Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Mercer International showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mercer International shows a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.77.
- For Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Eastman Chemical earned $2.46 in the third quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $79.31. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $104.03.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, International Paper had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of International Paper shows a 52-week-high of $65.27 and a 52-week-low of $42.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.67.
- For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Thomson Reuters had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.75 and a 52-week-low of $77.10. Thomson Reuters closed at $120.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Kemper showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.98 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Kemper closed at $63.48 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Porch Group is set to $30.00. In the second quarter, Porch Group earned $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. At the end of the last trading period, Porch Group closed at $21.03.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clarus is set to $32.00. Clarus earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. At the end of the last trading period, Clarus closed at $27.58.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Life Time Group Hldgs. Life Time Group Hldgs earned $0.36 in the third quarter. At the end of the last trading period, Life Time Group Hldgs closed at $17.34.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Augmedix is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Augmedix closed at $3.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Monster Beverage earned $0.75 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $75.45. At the end of the last trading period, Monster Beverage closed at $85.00.
- UBS initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Signet Jewelers is set to $140.00. In the second quarter, Signet Jewelers showed an EPS of $3.57, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.61 and a 52-week-low of $20.88. Signet Jewelers closed at $89.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. At the end of the last trading period, Augmedix closed at $3.75.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Theseus Pharmaceuticals is set to $24.00. Theseus Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:DCRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Decarbonization Plus is set to $17.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. At the end of the last trading period, Decarbonization Plus closed at $9.99.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Redwood Trust is set to $14.00. For the third quarter, Redwood Trust had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Redwood Trust closed at $13.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ARTL). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Artelo Biosciences. For the third quarter, Artelo Biosciences had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Artelo Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $3.67 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.72.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Monopar Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Monopar Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.01 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. Monopar Therapeutics closed at $4.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Surgery Partners. In the second quarter, Surgery Partners showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.58 and a 52-week-low of $20.87. At the end of the last trading period, Surgery Partners closed at $41.14.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.