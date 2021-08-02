fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
August 2, 2021 10:23 am
Upgrades

  • For Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. Consolidated Comms Hldgs earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Consolidated Comms Hldgs closed at $7.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating for Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Dolby Laboratories had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.74 and a 52-week-low of $63.45. Dolby Laboratories closed at $97.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, AllianceBernstein Holding had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.83 and a 52-week-low of $26.33. At the end of the last trading period, AllianceBernstein Holding closed at $48.27.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Encompass Health had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.68 and a 52-week-low of $60.44. At the end of the last trading period, Encompass Health closed at $83.25.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, GreenSky had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.34. GreenSky closed at $6.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Bloomin Brands showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloomin Brands shows a 52-week-high of $32.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.13.
  • For Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC), HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of to Buy. For the second quarter, Balchem had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.59 and a 52-week-low of $92.60. Balchem closed at $134.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Capri Holdings had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. Capri Holdings closed at $56.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) was changed from Neutral to Positive. In the second quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $58.34. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $86.04.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) from Underperform to In-Line. Veoneer earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veoneer shows a 52-week-high of $32.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.32.
  • For Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $5.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.12.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for LKQ Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. LKQ earned $1.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.99 and a 52-week-low of $26.73. LKQ closed at $50.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) from Neutral to Overweight. Avantor earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avantor shows a 52-week-high of $38.04 and a 52-week-low of $20.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.58.

Downgrades

  • For Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Lufax Holding's EPS was $0.30. The current stock performance of Lufax Holding shows a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $7.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.50.
  • For Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Teladoc Health earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $308.00 and a 52-week-low of $129.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $148.45.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) from Buy to Hold. Estee Lauder Cos earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $336.56 and a 52-week-low of $187.75. Estee Lauder Cos closed at $333.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Byline Bancorp had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.78 and a 52-week-low of $10.49. At the end of the last trading period, Byline Bancorp closed at $24.61.
  • For Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Balchem had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Balchem shows a 52-week-high of $139.59 and a 52-week-low of $92.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.89.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Liberty Oilfield Services had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.78 and a 52-week-low of $5.47. At the end of the last trading period, Liberty Oilfield Services closed at $10.19.
  • William Blair downgraded the previous rating for AptarGroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, AptarGroup showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $158.97 and a 52-week-low of $110.34. AptarGroup closed at $128.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. ResMed earned $1.30 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $272.75 and a 52-week-low of $165.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $271.80.
  • For Misonix Inc (NASDAQ:MSON), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Misonix had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.04. Misonix closed at $26.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Telephone and Data earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.51 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. Telephone and Data closed at $22.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, W.W. Grainger showed an EPS of $4.27, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $479.87 and a 52-week-low of $333.10. At the end of the last trading period, W.W. Grainger closed at $444.58.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. SciPlay earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.74 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. SciPlay closed at $16.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forma Therapeutics Hldgs is set to $58.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Forma Therapeutics Hldgs's EPS was $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $21.10. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs closed at $22.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rush Street Interactive is set to $21.00. In the first quarter, Rush Street Interactive earned $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.47. At the end of the last trading period, Rush Street Interactive closed at $9.85.
  • With a Buy rating, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH). The price target seems to have been set at $206.00 for DoorDash. DoorDash earned $0.34 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $174.29.
  • With a Buy rating, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Uber Technologies. In the first quarter, Uber Technologies showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.05 and a 52-week-low of $28.48. At the end of the last trading period, Uber Technologies closed at $43.46.
  • Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Lyft is set to $59.00. Lyft earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Lyft closed at $55.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Marketwise. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Marketwise closed at $14.07.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for PMV Pharmaceuticals. Interestingly, in the first quarter, PMV Pharmaceuticals's EPS was $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.38. At the end of the last trading period, PMV Pharmaceuticals closed at $34.01.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ:KRUS) with an Outperform rating. For the third quarter, Kura Sushi USA had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.98 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. At the end of the last trading period, Kura Sushi USA closed at $48.62.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Magnolia Oil & Gas. For the second quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.38 and a 52-week-low of $4.09. At the end of the last trading period, Magnolia Oil & Gas closed at $14.00.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Levi Strauss. For the second quarter, Levi Strauss had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Levi Strauss closed at $27.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cano Health is set to $18.00. The current stock performance of Cano Health shows a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.75.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ChargePoint Holdings is set to $24.00. ChargePoint Holdings earned $0.17 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of ChargePoint Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $36.86 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.65.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Byrna Technologies. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Byrna Technologies's EPS was $0.16. The current stock performance of Byrna Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.00.
  • Keybanc initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rapid7 is set to $135.00. For the first quarter, Rapid7 had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.12 and a 52-week-low of $56.02. At the end of the last trading period, Rapid7 closed at $113.75.

