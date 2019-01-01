QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 6:00AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Erste Group Bank AG. is a bank holding company. The company's operating segment include Retail; Corporates; Group Markets; Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center; Savings Banks and Group Corporate Center. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. Its products inlcude mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products to credit cards, and cross selling products such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Erste Group Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCPK: EBKDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erste Group Bank's (EBKDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Erste Group Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Erste Group Bank (OTCPK: EBKDY) was reported by JP Morgan on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EBKDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)?

A

The stock price for Erste Group Bank (OTCPK: EBKDY) is $21.12 last updated Today at 8:19:15 PM.

Q

Does Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 12, 2011.

Q

When is Erste Group Bank (OTCPK:EBKDY) reporting earnings?

A

Erste Group Bank’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erste Group Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) operate in?

A

Erste Group Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.