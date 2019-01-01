Renault possesses a global alliance of automotive manufacturing, financing, and sales operations. The company's alliance partners consist of AvtoVAZ (61.09%), Dacia (99.4%), Nissan (43.7%), Renault Samsung Motors (80.0%), Mitsubishi (Nissan owns 34%) and Daimler (1.55% owned by Nissan). Total 2020 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sales volume of 7.8 million vehicles makes the alliance the third largest vehicle group in the world, behind Toyota at 9.5 million and Volkswagen at 9.3 million vehicles sold.