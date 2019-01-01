QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.63 - 32.63
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.04 - 49.08
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.63
P/E
-
Shares
290.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 5:57AM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 10:38AM
Renault possesses a global alliance of automotive manufacturing, financing, and sales operations. The company's alliance partners consist of AvtoVAZ (61.09%), Dacia (99.4%), Nissan (43.7%), Renault Samsung Motors (80.0%), Mitsubishi (Nissan owns 34%) and Daimler (1.55% owned by Nissan). Total 2020 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sales volume of 7.8 million vehicles makes the alliance the third largest vehicle group in the world, behind Toyota at 9.5 million and Volkswagen at 9.3 million vehicles sold.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Renault Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renault (RNSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renault (OTCPK: RNSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renault's (RNSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renault.

Q

What is the target price for Renault (RNSDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renault (OTCPK: RNSDF) was reported by HSBC on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RNSDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renault (RNSDF)?

A

The stock price for Renault (OTCPK: RNSDF) is $32.625 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:10:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renault (RNSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renault.

Q

When is Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Renault does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renault (RNSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renault.

Q

What sector and industry does Renault (RNSDF) operate in?

A

Renault is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.