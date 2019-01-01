Fincantieri SpA constructs cruise ships, ferries, naval vessels, and other ships. It has three segments: equipment, systems, and services; shipbuilding; and offshore. The company's high-technology equipment and systems for ships provide stabilization, directional control, and power generation. Moreover, product lifecycle management and training generate aftermarket sales. The offshore segment builds drillships and drilling rigs with capabilities to operate in water. The company operates in various countries spreading across four continents (Europe, North America, South America, and Asia). It is not dependent on any specific country, as Italy generates the most sales.