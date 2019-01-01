QQQ
Fincantieri SpA constructs cruise ships, ferries, naval vessels, and other ships. It has three segments: equipment, systems, and services; shipbuilding; and offshore. The company's high-technology equipment and systems for ships provide stabilization, directional control, and power generation. Moreover, product lifecycle management and training generate aftermarket sales. The offshore segment builds drillships and drilling rigs with capabilities to operate in water. The company operates in various countries spreading across four continents (Europe, North America, South America, and Asia). It is not dependent on any specific country, as Italy generates the most sales.

Fincantieri Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fincantieri (FNCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fincantieri (OTCGM: FNCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fincantieri's (FNCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fincantieri.

Q

What is the target price for Fincantieri (FNCNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fincantieri (OTCGM: FNCNF) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FNCNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fincantieri (FNCNF)?

A

The stock price for Fincantieri (OTCGM: FNCNF) is $0.615 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:19:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fincantieri (FNCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fincantieri.

Q

When is Fincantieri (OTCGM:FNCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Fincantieri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fincantieri (FNCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fincantieri.

Q

What sector and industry does Fincantieri (FNCNF) operate in?

A

Fincantieri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.