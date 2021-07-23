Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2021
Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Lindblad Expeditions had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Lindblad Expeditions closed at $13.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH), Zelman upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Tri Pointe Homes showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.35 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. At the end of the last trading period, Tri Pointe Homes closed at $21.38.
- For D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $3.10, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $106.89 and a 52-week-low of $62.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.64.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Watsco had an EPS of $3.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $195.97. At the end of the last trading period, Watsco closed at $287.93.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $58.51. Trade Desk closed at $74.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.92 and a 52-week-low of $74.56. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $122.63.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. Veoneer earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veoneer shows a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.93.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Banc of California earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Banc of California shows a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.94.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Cabot showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $34.84. Cabot closed at $51.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Monster Beverage shows a 52-week-high of $99.24 and a 52-week-low of $74.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.37.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Newmont showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.31 and a 52-week-low of $54.18. At the end of the last trading period, Newmont closed at $60.21.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ:LPRO) from Buy to Neutral. Open Lending earned $0.10 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.45. At the end of the last trading period, Open Lending closed at $39.94.
- For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM), Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. At the end of the last trading period, Adverum Biotechnologies closed at $3.06.
- For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Domino's Pizza earned $3.12 in the second quarter, compared to $2.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $548.72 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $538.82.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Seres Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.67. At the end of the last trading period, Seres Therapeutics closed at $7.95.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $4.75, compared to $4.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $652.10. Boston Beer Co closed at $947.54 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Organon. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.92.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Calix is set to $58.00. For the first quarter, Calix had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.07. Calix closed at $46.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agrify is set to $25.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Agrify's EPS was $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Agrify closed at $18.31.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ:BZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kanzhun is set to $41.00. Kanzhun earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kanzhun shows a 52-week-high of $44.96 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.00.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $35.00. In the first quarter, Plug Power showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.33.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group Inc (AMEX:XXII) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 22nd Century Group is set to $5.00. For the first quarter, 22nd Century Group had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of 22nd Century Group shows a 52-week-high of $6.07 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.18.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLVR) with a Market Perform rating. In the first quarter, Clever Leaves Holdings showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clever Leaves Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.07.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inspired Entertainment is set to $18.00. For the first quarter, Inspired Entertainment had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of Inspired Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $13.12 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.97.
- For Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Assurant earned $2.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Assurant shows a 52-week-high of $163.84 and a 52-week-low of $104.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.41.
- With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THRY). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Thryv Holdings. In the first quarter, Thryv Holdings earned $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.26 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Thryv Holdings closed at $32.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) with a Hold rating. In the first quarter, argenx showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $212.66. At the end of the last trading period, argenx closed at $316.58.
- Baird initiated coverage on Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Certara is set to $30.00. Certara earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Certara shows a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $23.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.71.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Armada Hoffler Properties. In the first quarter, Armada Hoffler Properties showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. Armada Hoffler Properties closed at $12.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Piedmont Lithium is set to $85.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Piedmont Lithium's EPS was $0.92. The current stock performance of Piedmont Lithium shows a 52-week-high of $88.97 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.69.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for MP Materials. Interestingly, in the first quarter, MP Materials's EPS was $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. MP Materials closed at $34.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For UCB SA (OTC:UCBJY), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. At the end of the last trading period, UCB closed at $52.84.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) with a Hold rating. The price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is set to $185.00. In the first quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply shows a 52-week-high of $206.26 and a 52-week-low of $110.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $174.45.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for ironSource. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $9.05.
- With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE:BXC). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for BlueLinx Hldgs. BlueLinx Hldgs earned $6.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.38 and a 52-week-low of $10.73. At the end of the last trading period, BlueLinx Hldgs closed at $40.76.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Indie Semiconductor. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. Indie Semiconductor closed at $8.26 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.