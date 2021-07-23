fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.75
362.20
+ 0.48%
DIA
+ 1.61
346.65
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 2.52
432.94
+ 0.58%
TLT
-1.42
150.92
-0.95%
GLD
-1.04
170.13
-0.62%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 23, 2021 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Lindblad Expeditions had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Lindblad Expeditions closed at $13.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH), Zelman upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Tri Pointe Homes showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.35 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. At the end of the last trading period, Tri Pointe Homes closed at $21.38.
  • For D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $3.10, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $106.89 and a 52-week-low of $62.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.64.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Watsco had an EPS of $3.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $195.97. At the end of the last trading period, Watsco closed at $287.93.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $58.51. Trade Desk closed at $74.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.92 and a 52-week-low of $74.56. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $122.63.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. Veoneer earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veoneer shows a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.93.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Banc of California earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Banc of California shows a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.94.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Cabot showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $34.84. Cabot closed at $51.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Monster Beverage shows a 52-week-high of $99.24 and a 52-week-low of $74.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.37.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Newmont showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.31 and a 52-week-low of $54.18. At the end of the last trading period, Newmont closed at $60.21.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ:LPRO) from Buy to Neutral. Open Lending earned $0.10 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.45. At the end of the last trading period, Open Lending closed at $39.94.
  • For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM), Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. At the end of the last trading period, Adverum Biotechnologies closed at $3.06.
  • For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Domino's Pizza earned $3.12 in the second quarter, compared to $2.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $548.72 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $538.82.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Seres Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.67. At the end of the last trading period, Seres Therapeutics closed at $7.95.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $4.75, compared to $4.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $652.10. Boston Beer Co closed at $947.54 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Organon. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.92.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Calix is set to $58.00. For the first quarter, Calix had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.07. Calix closed at $46.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agrify is set to $25.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Agrify's EPS was $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Agrify closed at $18.31.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ:BZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kanzhun is set to $41.00. Kanzhun earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kanzhun shows a 52-week-high of $44.96 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.00.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $35.00. In the first quarter, Plug Power showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.33.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group Inc (AMEX:XXII) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 22nd Century Group is set to $5.00. For the first quarter, 22nd Century Group had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of 22nd Century Group shows a 52-week-high of $6.07 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.18.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLVR) with a Market Perform rating. In the first quarter, Clever Leaves Holdings showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clever Leaves Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.07.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inspired Entertainment is set to $18.00. For the first quarter, Inspired Entertainment had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of Inspired Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $13.12 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.97.
  • For Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Assurant earned $2.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Assurant shows a 52-week-high of $163.84 and a 52-week-low of $104.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.41.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THRY). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Thryv Holdings. In the first quarter, Thryv Holdings earned $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.26 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Thryv Holdings closed at $32.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) with a Hold rating. In the first quarter, argenx showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $212.66. At the end of the last trading period, argenx closed at $316.58.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Certara is set to $30.00. Certara earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Certara shows a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $23.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.71.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Armada Hoffler Properties. In the first quarter, Armada Hoffler Properties showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. Armada Hoffler Properties closed at $12.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Piedmont Lithium is set to $85.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Piedmont Lithium's EPS was $0.92. The current stock performance of Piedmont Lithium shows a 52-week-high of $88.97 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.69.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for MP Materials. Interestingly, in the first quarter, MP Materials's EPS was $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. MP Materials closed at $34.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For UCB SA (OTC:UCBJY), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. At the end of the last trading period, UCB closed at $52.84.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) with a Hold rating. The price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is set to $185.00. In the first quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply shows a 52-week-high of $206.26 and a 52-week-low of $110.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $174.45.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for ironSource. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $9.05.
  • With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE:BXC). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for BlueLinx Hldgs. BlueLinx Hldgs earned $6.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.38 and a 52-week-low of $10.73. At the end of the last trading period, BlueLinx Hldgs closed at $40.76.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Indie Semiconductor. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. Indie Semiconductor closed at $8.26 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2021

  read more

Adverum Shares Spike To Session High As Hearing Raymond James Upgraded Stock To Market Perform

UPDATE: SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies To Buy, Raises Target From $13 To $21 Notes 'ADVM reported impressive Cohort 3 interim data along with updated data from Cohorts 1 and 2 which continue to show good durability'