Range
57.54 - 57.54
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.97/1.68%
52 Wk
53.11 - 77.09
Mkt Cap
64.6B
Payout Ratio
50.63
Open
57.54
P/E
32.15
EPS
0.41
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 5:01AM
Siemens Healthineers AG is engaged in the fields of diagnostic, therapeutic imaging, laboratory and point of care diagnostics as well as clinical consulting services. The imaging segment products equipment include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging and ultrasound. The portfolio of the Diagnostics segment includes; immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, etc. Advanced Therapies segment products are designed to support image-guided minimally invasive treatments in cardiology, interventional radiology and surgery. Varian segment provides multi-modality cancer care technologies, solutions and services to oncology departments in hospitals and clinics. It also caters and earns revenue from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and others.

Siemens Healthineers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK: SEMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siemens Healthineers's (SEMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siemens Healthineers.

Q

What is the target price for Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK: SEMHF) was reported by Societe Generale on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SEMHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF)?

A

The stock price for Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK: SEMHF) is $57.541 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:37:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siemens Healthineers.

Q

When is Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) reporting earnings?

A

Siemens Healthineers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siemens Healthineers.

Q

What sector and industry does Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF) operate in?

A

Siemens Healthineers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.