Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.4K
Div / Yield
0.76/1.46%
52 Wk
44.41 - 61.96
Mkt Cap
19.7B
Payout Ratio
14.63
Open
-
P/E
10.69
Shares
377.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
UCB is a Belgium-based biopharma firm focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system and immunologic diseases. Historically, revenue was derived from allergy medicine Zyrtec and epilepsy drug Keppra, both of which have lost patent protection. The firm's key products are Cimzia (immunology), Vimpat (epilepsy), Neupro (Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome), Briviact (epilepsy), Evenity (osteoporosis), and Nayzilam (cluster seizures).

UCB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UCB (UCBJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UCB (OTCPK: UCBJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UCB's (UCBJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UCB.

Q

What is the target price for UCB (UCBJY) stock?

A

The latest price target for UCB (OTCPK: UCBJY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UCBJY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UCB (UCBJY)?

A

The stock price for UCB (OTCPK: UCBJY) is $52.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UCB (UCBJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2012.

Q

When is UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY) reporting earnings?

A

UCB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UCB (UCBJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UCB.

Q

What sector and industry does UCB (UCBJY) operate in?

A

UCB is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.