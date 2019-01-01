|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of UCB (OTCPK: UCBJY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for UCB.
The latest price target for UCB (OTCPK: UCBJY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UCBJY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for UCB (OTCPK: UCBJY) is $52.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2012.
UCB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for UCB.
UCB is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.