Range
47.09 - 47.91
Vol / Avg.
6.1K/10.9K
Div / Yield
5.99/12.37%
52 Wk
45.17 - 67.11
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
124.15
Open
47.59
P/E
10.55
EPS
0
Shares
185.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 5:45AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Ageas is a life and non-life insurance company that derives most of its income from life and savings, mostly from Belgium, and is headquartered in Brussels. Ageas is essentially the result of the failed bid for ABN Amro by Banco Santander, Fortis, and Royal Bank of Scotland. The capital requirements placed on these banks as a result of the acquisition combined with severe write-downs on its collateralized debt obligations in the case of Fortis left the business requiring capital. A not very successful capital raising during the financial crisis wasn't enough and the Fortis had to be partially sold and partially nationalized. What remained was Fortis insurance, which in 2010 was renamed Ageas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ageas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ageas (AGESY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ageas (OTCPK: AGESY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ageas's (AGESY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ageas.

Q

What is the target price for Ageas (AGESY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ageas (OTCPK: AGESY) was reported by HSBC on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AGESY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ageas (AGESY)?

A

The stock price for Ageas (OTCPK: AGESY) is $47.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ageas (AGESY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Ageas (OTCPK:AGESY) reporting earnings?

A

Ageas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Ageas (AGESY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ageas.

Q

What sector and industry does Ageas (AGESY) operate in?

A

Ageas is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.