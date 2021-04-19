Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 19, 2021
Upgrades
- Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Santander Consumer USA showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.31 and a 52-week-low of $12.15. At the end of the last trading period, Santander Consumer USA closed at $31.18.
- For APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. In the fourth quarter, APA showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $7.38. At the end of the last trading period, APA closed at $17.80.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Corteva shows a 52-week-high of $48.48 and a 52-week-low of $22.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.47.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.99 and a 52-week-low of $4.71. Livent closed at $16.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from In-Line to Outperform. Albemarle earned $1.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.35 and a 52-week-low of $55.75. At the end of the last trading period, Albemarle closed at $151.90.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:BKR) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Baker Hughes earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baker Hughes shows a 52-week-high of $25.64 and a 52-week-low of $12.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.12.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Textron had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.31 and a 52-week-low of $21.92. At the end of the last trading period, Textron closed at $58.65.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Evergy showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evergy shows a 52-week-high of $65.43 and a 52-week-low of $48.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.34.
- For Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Sempra Energy showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.82 and a 52-week-low of $112.16. At the end of the last trading period, Sempra Energy closed at $138.29.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. First Solar closed at $80.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Valvoline showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Valvoline shows a 52-week-high of $27.39 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.20.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Western Alliance earned $1.90 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.34 and a 52-week-low of $26.75. Western Alliance closed at $100.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Corning had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Corning shows a 52-week-high of $46.32 and a 52-week-low of $18.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.77.
- For Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Sensata Technologies earned $0.85 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $29.82. At the end of the last trading period, Sensata Technologies closed at $58.54.
Downgrades
- According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) was changed from Positive to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Lattice Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.46. At the end of the last trading period, Lattice Semiconductor closed at $57.92.
- For Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. For the first quarter, Qualcomm had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $71.75. At the end of the last trading period, Qualcomm closed at $138.21.
- For Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Knowles showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.64. Knowles closed at $21.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Boingo Wireless earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.69. At the end of the last trading period, Boingo Wireless closed at $13.91.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the first quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Progressive shows a 52-week-high of $102.05 and a 52-week-low of $71.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.83.
- For DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, DTE Energy showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.49 and a 52-week-low of $92.39. DTE Energy closed at $140.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, PPD had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.46 and a 52-week-low of $21.26. PPD closed at $46.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. At the end of the last trading period, Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $17.98.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. PPD earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PPD shows a 52-week-high of $46.46 and a 52-week-low of $21.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.27.
- For OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. OneMain Holdings earned $2.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.40. At the end of the last trading period, OneMain Holdings closed at $56.00.
- For Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Discover Financial earned $2.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.09. Discover Financial closed at $102.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Kansas City Southern had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $269.49 and a 52-week-low of $122.35. At the end of the last trading period, Kansas City Southern closed at $257.95.
- For Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cabot Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.55.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Church & Dwight Co showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.96 and a 52-week-low of $67.08. At the end of the last trading period, Church & Dwight Co closed at $88.03.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. TE Connectivity earned $1.47 in the first quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.01 and a 52-week-low of $62.88. At the end of the last trading period, TE Connectivity closed at $133.33.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for ACV Auctions. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $26.49. ACV Auctions closed at $37.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSEY). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Diversey Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. At the end of the last trading period, Diversey Holdings closed at $14.34.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for LAVA Therapeutics is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of LAVA Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.00.
- JPWith a Buy rating, Dawson James initiated coverage on SRAX Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for SRAX. SRAX earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. At the end of the last trading period, SRAX closed at $4.19.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nuvve Holding is set to $19.00. The current stock performance of Nuvve Holding shows a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.10.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for VIZIO Holding. The current stock performance of VIZIO Holding shows a 52-week-high of $25.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.96.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) with a Buy rating. The price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is set to $50.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.35 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. At the end of the last trading period, DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $44.78.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for VIZIO Holding. The current stock performance of VIZIO Holding shows a 52-week-high of $25.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.96.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for DigitalOcean Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.35 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. At the end of the last trading period, DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $44.78.
- With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Nano X Imaging. The current stock performance of Nano X Imaging shows a 52-week-high of $94.81 and a 52-week-low of $22.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.68.
- With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for DigitalOcean Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.35 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. At the end of the last trading period, DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $44.78.
- With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for ACV Auctions. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $26.49. ACV Auctions closed at $37.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for VIZIO Holding is set to $30.00. The current stock performance of VIZIO Holding shows a 52-week-high of $25.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.96.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cricut is set to $23.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.92 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Cricut closed at $20.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SEMrush Hldgs is set to $20.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.12 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. SEMrush Hldgs closed at $17.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SEMrush Hldgs is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.12 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. SEMrush Hldgs closed at $17.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Olink Holding. The current stock performance of Olink Holding shows a 52-week-high of $42.20 and a 52-week-low of $28.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.50.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for DigitalOcean Holdings. The current stock performance of DigitalOcean Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $46.35 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.78.
- Baird initiated coverage on Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cricut is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of Cricut shows a 52-week-high of $20.92 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.00.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Cricut. The current stock performance of Cricut shows a 52-week-high of $20.92 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.00.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Coursera. The current stock performance of Coursera shows a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.99.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carrier Global is set to $57.00. In the fourth quarter, Carrier Global earned $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.28 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $43.86.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Olink Holding is set to $42.00. The current stock performance of Olink Holding shows a 52-week-high of $42.20 and a 52-week-low of $28.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.50.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for LAVA Therapeutics. The current stock performance of LAVA Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.00.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Kulicke & Soffa Indus. In the first quarter, Kulicke & Soffa Indus showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kulicke & Soffa Indus shows a 52-week-high of $56.67 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.42.
- With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for DigitalOcean Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.35 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $44.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Velodyne Lidar is set to $13.00. Velodyne Lidar earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Velodyne Lidar shows a 52-week-high of $30.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.38.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Innoviz Technologies is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. At the end of the last trading period, Innoviz Technologies closed at $10.09.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Edgewise Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. At the end of the last trading period, Edgewise Therapeutics closed at $27.08.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Zynga. Zynga earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.18. At the end of the last trading period, Zynga closed at $10.56.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for SEMrush Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.12 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. At the end of the last trading period, SEMrush Hldgs closed at $17.84.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR). The price target seems to have been set at $18.50 for SEMrush Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.12 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. At the end of the last trading period, SEMrush Hldgs closed at $17.84.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSEY). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Diversey Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. At the end of the last trading period, Diversey Holdings closed at $14.34.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cricut is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.92 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Cricut closed at $20.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for VIZIO Holding is set to $29.00. The current stock performance of VIZIO Holding shows a 52-week-high of $25.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.96.
- Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is set to $57.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.35 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $44.78 at the end of the last trading period.
