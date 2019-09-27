Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019
Upgrades
- For Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Applied Genetic Tech showed an EPS of ($0.58), compared to ($0.37) from the year-ago quarter. Applied Genetic Tech's market cap stands at $68.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Applied Genetic Tech's stock last closed at $4.00 per share.
- Desjardins upgraded the stock for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: BOWFF) from Hold to Buy. The total market value of Boardwalk REIT's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.61. Boardwalk REIT's stock last closed at $33.15 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE: CHA) from Neutral to Buy. The total market value of China Telecom Corp's outstanding shares is at $36.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.09 and a 52-week-low of $42.34. China Telecom Corp's stock last closed at $45.11 per share.
- For Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Church & Dwight Co had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The current market cap for Church & Dwight Co is at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.99 and a 52-week-low of $54.46. Church & Dwight Co's stock last closed at $74.68 per share.
- For i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, i3 Verticals had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. i3 Verticals's market cap stands at $546.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.14. i3 Verticals's stock last closed at $19.74 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Kimberly-Clark showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. Kimberly-Clark's market cap stands at $47.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.16 and a 52-week-low of $100.32. Kimberly-Clark's stock last closed at $140.10 per share.
- For LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, LATAM Airlines Group showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. LATAM Airlines Group's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. LATAM Airlines Group's stock last closed at $8.99 per share.
- For LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, LATAM Airlines Group had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.19). The total market value of LATAM Airlines Group's outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. LATAM Airlines Group's stock last closed at $8.99 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. Match Group's market cap stands at $20.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $71.44 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Texas Instruments had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The current market cap for Texas Instruments is at $117.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.92 and a 52-week-low of $87.70. Texas Instruments's stock last closed at $128.11 per share.
- Guggenheim Securities changed the rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) from Neutral to Buy. The Western Union earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of The Western Union's outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.42. The Western Union's stock last closed at $22.45 per share.
Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Atara Biotherapeutics had an EPS of ($1.60), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.15). The current market cap for Atara Biotherapeutics is at $791.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.95 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. Atara Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $13.58 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Accelerate Diagnostics showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.37) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Accelerate Diagnostics's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.23. Accelerate Diagnostics's stock last closed at $20.64 per share.
- For Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $23.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $20.67. The total market value of Booking Holdings's outstanding shares is at $84.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2081.81 and a 52-week-low of $1606.27. Booking Holdings's stock last closed at $1978.45 per share.
- For Box Inc (NYSE: BOX), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Box had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The current market cap for Box is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.93 and a 52-week-low of $12.46. Box's stock last closed at $17.05 per share.
- Berenberg downgraded the stock for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.36. Carnival's market cap stands at $34.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.69 and a 52-week-low of $42.42. Carnival's stock last closed at $43.97 per share.
- For Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.36. The total market value of Carnival's outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.69 and a 52-week-low of $42.42. Carnival's stock last closed at $43.97 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Canopy Growth had an EPS of ($0.23), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.30). The current market cap for Canopy Growth is at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.25 and a 52-week-low of $22.76. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $24.74 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Outperform to Market Perform. eBay earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. eBay's market cap stands at $33.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. eBay's stock last closed at $38.92 per share.
- DNB Markets changed the rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Equinor showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.24. Equinor's stock last closed at $19.25 per share.
- For FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, FactSet Research Systems showed an EPS of $2.61, compared to $2.20 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of FactSet Research Systems's outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.38 and a 52-week-low of $188.31. FactSet Research Systems's stock last closed at $245.80 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Frontdoor earned $0.73 in the second quarter. The total market value of Frontdoor's outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.30 and a 52-week-low of $20.66. Frontdoor's stock last closed at $51.59 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for H.B. Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) from Neutral to Sell. H.B. Fuller earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. H.B. Fuller's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.41 and a 52-week-low of $39.22. H.B. Fuller's stock last closed at $46.74 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Luminex Corp (NASDAQ: LMNX) from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Luminex had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. Luminex's market cap stands at $977.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.41. Luminex's stock last closed at $21.70 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Maxim Integrated Products had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. Maxim Integrated Products's market cap stands at $15.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.73 and a 52-week-low of $46.64. Maxim Integrated Products's stock last closed at $58.36 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) from Neutral to Underperform. Old Dominion Freight earned $2.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Old Dominion Freight's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.22 and a 52-week-low of $115.00. Old Dominion Freight's stock last closed at $174.52 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, REV Group showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of REV Group's outstanding shares is at $735.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.72 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. REV Group's stock last closed at $10.99 per share.
- For Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT), Vertical Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Textron had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The total market value of Textron's outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.59 and a 52-week-low of $42.30. Textron's stock last closed at $50.40 per share.
Initiations
- For Acciona SA (OTC: ACXIF), Barclays initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Acciona's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.49 and a 52-week-low of $83.20. Acciona's stock last closed at $103.85 per share.
- For Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: BDGE), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, Bridge Bancorp had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. Bridge Bancorp's market cap stands at $587.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. Bridge Bancorp's stock last closed at $29.60 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU). The price target is set at $39.00 for BankUnited. BankUnited earned $0.81 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BankUnited's outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.05. BankUnited's stock last closed at $33.59 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cracker Barrel Old is set at $160.00. In the fourth quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $2.70, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cracker Barrel Old's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $185.00 and a 52-week-low of $144.12. Cracker Barrel Old's stock last closed at $164.57 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (AMEX: CHAC). The price target is set at $28.00 for Chardan Healthcare. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $9.55. Chardan Healthcare's stock last closed at \ Missing Close Price per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set at $180.00. For the second quarter, Coupa Software had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The total market value of Coupa Software's outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.16 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. Coupa Software's stock last closed at $135.06 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Denny's is set at $25.00. For the second quarter, Denny's had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current market cap for Denny's is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.32. Denny's's stock last closed at $22.73 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN). The price target is set at $90.00 for Dine Brands Global. Dine Brands Global earned $1.71 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dine Brands Global is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.00 and a 52-week-low of $65.63. Dine Brands Global's stock last closed at $73.01 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT). The price target is set at $52.00 for Brinker International. For the fourth quarter, Brinker International had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The total market value of Brinker International's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.61 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $41.91 per share.
- For EDP Renovaveis SA (OTC: EDRVF), Barclays initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. The current market cap for EDP Renovaveis is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.15 and a 52-week-low of $8.45. EDP Renovaveis's stock last closed at $10.15 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Nomura initiated coverage on Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC). The price target is set at $20.00 for Ellington Financial. In the second quarter, Ellington Financial showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ellington Financial is at $608.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.69. Ellington Financial's stock last closed at $18.01 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Endesa SA (OTC: ELEZF) with an Underweight rating. Endesa SA's market cap stands at $27.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $21.00. Endesa SA's stock last closed at $25.80 per share.
- For Enel SpA (OTC: ENLAY), Barclays initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. Enel's market cap stands at $75.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $4.84. Enel's stock last closed at $7.41 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK). The price target is set at $15.00 for HOOKIPA Pharma. Interestingly, in the second quarter, HOOKIPA Pharma's EPS was ($0.63). HOOKIPA Pharma's market cap stands at $200.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.76 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. HOOKIPA Pharma's stock last closed at $7.76 per share.
- For Iberdrola SA (OTC: IBDRY), Barclays initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. The current market cap for Iberdrola is at $64.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.09 and a 52-week-low of $27.46. Iberdrola's stock last closed at $41.46 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $60.00. Lyft earned ($0.68) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $40.31. Lyft's stock last closed at $41.90 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Pinterest is set at $34.00. Pinterest earned ($0.06) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pinterest's outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Pinterest's stock last closed at $27.37 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS). The price target is set at $22.00 for Arcus Biosciences. Arcus Biosciences earned ($0.64) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.32) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arcus Biosciences is at $544.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.79 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Arcus Biosciences's stock last closed at $8.82 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set at $41.00. The total market value of Uber Technologies's outstanding shares is at $53.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $30.66. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $31.55 per share.
