Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
2.13/10.27%
52 Wk
20.33 - 28.1
Mkt Cap
21.9B
Payout Ratio
193.62
Open
-
P/E
17.61
EPS
0.33
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.

Endesa SA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Endesa SA (ELEZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Endesa SA (OTCPK: ELEZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Endesa SA's (ELEZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Endesa SA.

Q

What is the target price for Endesa SA (ELEZF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Endesa SA (OTCPK: ELEZF) was reported by Barclays on September 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ELEZF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Endesa SA (ELEZF)?

A

The stock price for Endesa SA (OTCPK: ELEZF) is $20.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Endesa SA (ELEZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Endesa SA.

Q

When is Endesa SA (OTCPK:ELEZF) reporting earnings?

A

Endesa SA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Endesa SA (ELEZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Endesa SA.

Q

What sector and industry does Endesa SA (ELEZF) operate in?

A

Endesa SA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.