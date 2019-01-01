QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 3:10PM
Acciona SA is an engineering and construction firm providing sustainable solutions for infrastructure and renewable energy projects across the world. It works in various phases, from design and construction to operations and maintenance. The company operates two business divisions energy and infrastructure. The infrastructure division encompasses construction, water treatment, industrial, and service business lines. Projects may be granted under concessions from governments or acquired independently when Acciona identifies an opportunity. Energy developments focus on renewable technologies and primarily revolve around wind, solar, hydro, and biomass. The company has a presence on five continents and utilizes an organizational structure to ensure availability.

Acciona Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acciona (ACXIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acciona (OTCPK: ACXIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acciona's (ACXIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acciona.

Q

What is the target price for Acciona (ACXIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acciona (OTCPK: ACXIF) was reported by Barclays on September 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ACXIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acciona (ACXIF)?

A

The stock price for Acciona (OTCPK: ACXIF) is $162.455 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:24:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acciona (ACXIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acciona.

Q

When is Acciona (OTCPK:ACXIF) reporting earnings?

A

Acciona does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acciona (ACXIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acciona.

Q

What sector and industry does Acciona (ACXIF) operate in?

A

Acciona is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.