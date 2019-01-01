Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company's cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT's total residential suites. The company derives substantially all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants under short-term agreements. Boardwalk REIT's assets in Alberta contribute the majority of this revenue.