Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company's cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT's total residential suites. The company derives substantially all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants under short-term agreements. Boardwalk REIT's assets in Alberta contribute the majority of this revenue.

Analyst Ratings

Boardwalk REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTC: BOWFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boardwalk REIT's (BOWFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boardwalk REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boardwalk REIT (OTC: BOWFF) was reported by Desjardins on September 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BOWFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF)?

A

The stock price for Boardwalk REIT (OTC: BOWFF) is $42.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Boardwalk REIT (OTC:BOWFF) reporting earnings?

A

Boardwalk REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boardwalk REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) operate in?

A

Boardwalk REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.