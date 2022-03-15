 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:51am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.98 million.

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $250.54 million.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $7.75 million.

• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.88 million.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSE:GURU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $56.30 million.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.26 million.

• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $398.75 million.

• Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $183.87 million.

• Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $11.20 million.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $213.75 million.

• Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $72.18 million.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $72.58 million.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.60 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.79 million.

• Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $50.78 million.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.67 million.

• Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.26 million.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.

• HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $10.32 million.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $20.71 million.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $527.64 million.

• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.21 million.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.81 million.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.22 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $364.23 million.

• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.47 million.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $652.43 million.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $378.80 million.

• European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $44.76 million.

• Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.44 million.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $60.68 million.

• Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.51 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.43 million.

• Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $225.50 million.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $151.66 million.

• CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $72.95 million.

• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $185.86 million.

• Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $140.12 million.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $92.00 million.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $677.21 million.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

