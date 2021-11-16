Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $602.00 million.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $22.57 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $377.70 million.

• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $252.20 million.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $269.18 million.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $196.12 million.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $135.60 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $34.49 billion.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $51.03 million.

• Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.09 million.

• Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $415.76 million.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $319.43 million.

• Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.15 million.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $677.02 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $21.69 million.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $67.90 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $51.88 million.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.67 million.

• Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.21 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $257.51 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $347.88 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.13 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $299.95 million.

• BEST (NYSE:BEST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $540.04 million.

• Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $215.50 million.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

