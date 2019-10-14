Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition

Today kicks off the second round of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull. This week also marks the final earnings season of 2019 with a host of reports from the financial sector following the Columbus Day holiday.

The WeTrader Competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3.

To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.

Monday, Oct. 14

Columbus Day Holiday

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) -Before Market

(NYSE: APHA) -Before Market BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) - Before Market

(NYSE: BLK) - Before Market Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) - Before Market

(NYSE: C) - Before Market The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) - Before Market

(NYSE: SCHW) - Before Market Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) - Before Market

(NYSE: GS) - Before Market Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) - Before Market

(NYSE: JNJ) - Before Market JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) - Before Market

(NYSE: JPM) - Before Market UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) - Before Market

(NYSE: UNH) - Before Market Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) - Before Market

(NYSE: WFC) - Before Market Empire State Manufacturing Index - 8:30 am

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) - After Market

(NASDAQ: IBKR) - After Market J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) - After Market

(NASDAQ: JBHT) - After Market United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) - After Market

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) - Before Market

(NYSE: ABT) - Before Market Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) - Before Market

(NYSE: ALLY) - Before Market Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) - Before Market

(NYSE: BAC) - Before Market Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) - Before Market

(NYSE: CMA) - Before Market The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) - Before Market

(NYSE: PNC) - Before Market The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) - Before Market

(NYSE: PGR) - Before Market U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) - Before Market

(NYSE: USB) - Before Market September Retail Sales - 8:30 am

August Business inventories - 10:00 am

October Housing Market Index - 10:00 am

Federal Reserve Beige Book - 2:00 pm

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) - After Market

(NYSE: AA) - After Market CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) - After Market

(NASDAQ: CSX) - After Market International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) - After Market

(NYSE: IBM) - After Market Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)- After Market

Thursday, Oct. 17

BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) - Before Market

(NYSE: BBT) - Before Market Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) - Before Market

(NYSE: MS) - Before Market Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) - Before Market

(NYSE: HON) - Before Market KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) - Before Market

(NYSE: KEY) - Before Market SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) - Before Market

(NYSE: STI) - Before Market Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) - Before Market

(NYSE: TSM) - Before Market Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) - Before Market

(NYSE: UNP) - Before Market September U.S. Housing starts and Building Permits - 8:30 am

October Philadelphia Federal Reserve Index - 8:30 am

September Industrial Production - 9:15 am

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) - After Market

(NASDAQ: OZK) - After Market E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) - After Market

Friday, Oct. 18

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) - Before Market

(NYSE: AXP) - Before Market Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) - Before Market

(NYSE: CFG) - Before Market The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) - Before Market

(NYSE: KO) - Before Market Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) - Before Market

(NYSE: KSU) - Before Market Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) - Before Market

Click here to check out the WeTrader Competition's full ruleset and sign up for your opportunity to compete.

