Why Zscaler Shares Are Trading Lower By 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. ZS shares fell sharply during Friday’s session following second-quarter results.

Zscaler posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company said it expects fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP income from operations between $395 million and $400 million and net income per share between $2.73 and $2.77.

Zscaler shares fell 10.1% to $217.43 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

BioVie Inc. BIVI shares climbed 96.1% to $2.4319. BioVie's Ne3107 demonstrated potential improvements in motor and non-motor symptoms for Parkinson's disease patients and may be realigning physiological processes for Alzheimer's patients.

shares climbed 96.1% to $2.4319. BioVie's Ne3107 demonstrated potential improvements in motor and non-motor symptoms for Parkinson's disease patients and may be realigning physiological processes for Alzheimer's patients. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL gained 68.4% to $3.4350. Adial Pharmaceuticals was awarded a new patent covering AD04 for the potential treatment of opioid use disorder.

gained 68.4% to $3.4350. Adial Pharmaceuticals was awarded a new patent covering AD04 for the potential treatment of opioid use disorder. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF shares rose 41.5% to $2.50 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, provided a clinical update on the Phase 2 randomized second-line ONSEMBLE trial in patients with RAS-mutated mCRC and announced the first patient was dosed in the randomized first-line RAS-mutated mCRC trial.

shares rose 41.5% to $2.50 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, provided a clinical update on the Phase 2 randomized second-line ONSEMBLE trial in patients with RAS-mutated mCRC and announced the first patient was dosed in the randomized first-line RAS-mutated mCRC trial. Minim, Inc. MINM shares rose 41.4% to $6.09. On Feb. 20, Minim entered into an employment agreement with David Lazar to engage him as CEO, CFO, following resignation of Jeremy Hitchcock.

shares rose 41.4% to $6.09. On Feb. 20, Minim entered into an employment agreement with David Lazar to engage him as CEO, CFO, following resignation of Jeremy Hitchcock. The RealReal, Inc. REAL gained 39.1% to $2.4613 following upbeat quarterly results.

gained 39.1% to $2.4613 following upbeat quarterly results. Nxu, Inc. NXU shares gained 36.4% to $1.09 after the company announced it successfully charged a Tesla Cybertruck on Feb. 26.

shares gained 36.4% to $1.09 after the company announced it successfully charged a Tesla Cybertruck on Feb. 26. Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX climbed 35.3% to $0.0798.

climbed 35.3% to $0.0798. Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 26.3% to $119.52 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its annual cash dividend by 20%.

rose 26.3% to $119.52 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its annual cash dividend by 20%. Sweetgreen, Inc. SG gained 26% to $16.05 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 26% to $16.05 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. MMTec, Inc. MTC climbed 25% to $1.61.

climbed 25% to $1.61. Everbridge, Inc. EVBG rose 24.5% to $35.19 after it amended and restated the previously announced merger agreement with Thoma Bravo.

rose 24.5% to $35.19 after it amended and restated the previously announced merger agreement with Thoma Bravo. NetApp, Inc. NTAP shares gained 24.4% to $110.85 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

shares gained 24.4% to $110.85 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF climbed 24% to $12.50 following strong quarterly sales.

climbed 24% to $12.50 following strong quarterly sales. Myomo, Inc. MYO gained 21.9% to $3.73.

gained 21.9% to $3.73. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX climbed 20.1% to $8.50.

climbed 20.1% to $8.50. MSP Recovery, Inc. LIFW gained 18.8% to $1.01.

gained 18.8% to $1.01. Opera Limited OPRA rose 18.8% to $14.47 following strong sales.

rose 18.8% to $14.47 following strong sales. REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX climbed 18.5% to $20.66.

climbed 18.5% to $20.66. RadNet, Inc. RDNT gained 18.1% to $44.71 following strong quarterly results.

gained 18.1% to $44.71 following strong quarterly results. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA rose 17.3% to $11.78 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter financial results.

rose 17.3% to $11.78 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter financial results. Tidewater Inc. TDW gained 15.3% to $80.73 following fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 15.3% to $80.73 following fourth-quarter financial results. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB gained 14.3% to $19.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 14.3% to $19.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY rose 14.4% to $9.94 following upbeat quarterly results.

rose 14.4% to $9.94 following upbeat quarterly results. Root, Inc. ROOT gained 14.2% to $36.66. Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar upgraded Root from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $40.

gained 14.2% to $36.66. Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar upgraded Root from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $40. MasTec, Inc. MTZ rose 11.2% to $83.89 following strong quarterly results.

rose 11.2% to $83.89 following strong quarterly results. Rambus Inc. RMBS gained 9.3% to $64.76. Rambus initiated accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase an aggregate of $50 million of its common stock.

gained 9.3% to $64.76. Rambus initiated accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase an aggregate of $50 million of its common stock. Arvinas, Inc. ARVN rose 9.2% to $50.21. Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained Arvinas with an Overweight and raised the price target from $26 to $60.

rose 9.2% to $50.21. Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained Arvinas with an Overweight and raised the price target from $26 to $60. The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO gained 7.4% to $100.61 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

Losers

GigCapital5, Inc. GIA shares fell 60.7% to $4.35. GigCapital5 announced closing date of March 4, 2024 for business combination with QT Imaging.

shares fell 60.7% to $4.35. GigCapital5 announced closing date of March 4, 2024 for business combination with QT Imaging. Fisker Inc. FSR shares tumbled 44.6% to $0.4035 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter total revenue results below estimates and said it expects to conclude there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern when its annual financial statements are filed with the SEC.

shares tumbled 44.6% to $0.4035 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter total revenue results below estimates and said it expects to conclude there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern when its annual financial statements are filed with the SEC. Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 39.9% to $5.41. Sidus Space priced public offering 1,321,000 Class A common share at $6 per share.

fell 39.9% to $5.41. Sidus Space priced public offering 1,321,000 Class A common share at $6 per share. Scilex Holding Company SCLX shares declined 39.7% to $1.37 after reporting a $10 million bought deal offering.

shares declined 39.7% to $1.37 after reporting a $10 million bought deal offering. DermTech, Inc. DMTK fell 32.8% to $0.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

fell 32.8% to $0.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results. Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL fell 31.7% to $12.62 after the company announced a $40 million offering of common stock and warrants.

fell 31.7% to $12.62 after the company announced a $40 million offering of common stock and warrants. Volcon, Inc. VLCN fell 30.1% to $0.93.

fell 30.1% to $0.93. Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC fell 27.4% to $0.1031.

fell 27.4% to $0.1031. Vivani Medical, Inc. VANI declined 27% to $3.0798. Vivani Medical announced pricing of $15 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants.

declined 27% to $3.0798. Vivani Medical announced pricing of $15 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants. Humacyte, Inc. HUMA shares dipped 25.3% to $3.2450. Humacyte priced its $40.2 million public offering of 13.4 million common stock at $3 per share.

shares dipped 25.3% to $3.2450. Humacyte priced its $40.2 million public offering of 13.4 million common stock at $3 per share. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB fell 24.2% to $3.6301 after the company identified material weakness in internal controls and announced a leadership transition.

fell 24.2% to $3.6301 after the company identified material weakness in internal controls and announced a leadership transition. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK fell 23.7% to $26.79 following weak quarterly results.

fell 23.7% to $26.79 following weak quarterly results. TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC dipped 22.6% to $13.50 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance below estimates.

dipped 22.6% to $13.50 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance below estimates. Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS fell 20.5% to $2.2250 after the company announced an approximately 40% reduction of its workforce.

fell 20.5% to $2.2250 after the company announced an approximately 40% reduction of its workforce. NCR Voyix Corporation VYX declined 19.8% to $11.72. NCR Voyix said it sees preliminary FY23 revenue of $3.830 billion.

declined 19.8% to $11.72. NCR Voyix said it sees preliminary FY23 revenue of $3.830 billion. Cue Health Inc. HLTH shares fell 15.6% to $0.2699. Cue Health has received a decision to grant European patent number EP3191849 titled "Systems and Methods for Detection and Quantification of Analytes."

shares fell 15.6% to $0.2699. Cue Health has received a decision to grant European patent number EP3191849 titled "Systems and Methods for Detection and Quantification of Analytes." P10, Inc. PX fell 15.2% to $7.86 following fourth-quarter results.

fell 15.2% to $7.86 following fourth-quarter results. Elastic N.V. ESTC shares dipped 14.1% to $114.91 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

shares dipped 14.1% to $114.91 after the company reported third-quarter financial results. American Coastal Insurance Corporation ACIC fell 13.1% to $12.11 following weak sales.

fell 13.1% to $12.11 following weak sales. B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY shares declined 12.5% to $15.96 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced it has launched a review of strategic alternatives for its Appraisal and Valuation Services, and Retail, Wholesale & Industrial Solutions businesses.

shares declined 12.5% to $15.96 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced it has launched a review of strategic alternatives for its Appraisal and Valuation Services, and Retail, Wholesale & Industrial Solutions businesses. SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares fell 11.6% to $6.56 after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 11.6% to $6.56 after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS fell 10.1% to $0.6311 following fourth-quarter results.

fell 10.1% to $0.6311 following fourth-quarter results. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA fell 9.7% to $1.3715 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

fell 9.7% to $1.3715 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA fell 9.5% to $1.3750 following downbeat quarterly results.

fell 9.5% to $1.3750 following downbeat quarterly results. Xcel Energy Inc. XEL fell 6.4% to $49.29.

Now Read This: Jim Cramer Says This Is A 'Smart Consulting Company,' Calls Commercial Metals Company A Winner