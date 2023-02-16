Why Boston Beer Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- TravelCenters of America Inc. TA shares jumped 70.5% to $84.32 after BP announced it will acquire the company for $86 per share in cash.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI rose 62% to $0.6640 after the company announced data showing AIM ACT T cells enhance the response to bispecific T cell engager therapy at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM climbed 52% to $2.7510 after the company reported initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 Apex-01 trial of ARX517 in prostate cancer patients, demonstrating prostate-specific antigen decrease of over 50% from baseline in 3 of 3 patients receiving 2.0mg/kg dose.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE gained 39.2% to $0.2301. Sorrento Therapeutics recently said its Scintilla Pharmaceuticals unit commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of US bankruptcy code.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY gained 35.1% to $2.9998 after the company reported topline data from its onging Phase 1/2 trials of INZ-701.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH shares climbed 34.5% to $6.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR gained 32.6% to $16.90.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 24.6% to $0.5513 after dropping around 8% on Wednesday.
- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 23.4% to $1.95. Talaris Therapeutics announced plans to discontinue its FREEDOM-1 and FREEDOM-2 trials evaluating FCR001's ability to induce durable tolerance in living donor
- kidney transplant recipients, primarily attributable to the pace of enrollment and the associated timeline.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL surged 22.3% to $0.0870.
- Service Properties Trust SVC jumped 21.7% to $10.49. Service Properties Trust agreed to amended lease terms upon completion of BP’s acquisition of TravelCenters of America Inc.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN gained 19.7% to $4.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Freedom Holding Corp. FRHC jumped 18.8% to $75.73 after the company announced it agreed to acquire Maxim Group for a total consideration of $400 million.
- Materion Corporation MTRN gained 18.4% to $104.98 following Q4 results.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO rose 17.6% to $77.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and announced a $1 billion buyback program.
- Biotricity, Inc. BTCY climbed 17.5% to $0.7903. On Wednesday, the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU climbed 15.8% to $73.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company added 4.6 million net new native accounts in the quarter.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST gained 15.8% to $323.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results. Additionally, the company issued FY23 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- Natera, Inc. NTRA gained 15.8% to $49.02.
- Pegasystems Inc. PEGA jumped 14.7% to $48.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY23 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY jumped 13.7% to $15.77 following Q4 results.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN rose 13.7% to $161.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- IBEX Limited IBEX gained 13.4% to $29.74 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA shares rose 12.6% to $0.6796 after the company announced FDA clearance of its IND application to initiate a phase 2b/3 trial in the U.S. for AXA1125.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN gained 11.6% to $12.84 following strong quarterly results.
- PBF Energy Inc. PBF surged 10.8% to $46.34 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.
- KBR, Inc. KBR jumped 10.8% to $57.36 following upbeat quarterly results.
- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. NFTG gained 10.1% to $4.46. The NFT Gaming Company priced its $7 million initial public offering of 1,686,747 shares of common stock at a price of $4.15 per share.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 7.1% to $1.96 after jumping over 20% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV shares fell 36.4% to $1.08 after the company reported pricing of $13.0 million public offering.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPA dropped 22.7% to $1.26.
- RingCentral, Inc. RNG fell 22.6% to $37.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenue and issued weak revenue guidance for the first quarter.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ dipped 22.4% to $0.52 after the company announced a $1.5 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR fell 21% to $1.0193. Kaleyra posted a Q4 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Toast, Inc. TOST shares dropped 19% to $21.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS earnings.
- Coursera, Inc. COUR fell 16.9% to $13.01. Coursera recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA dropped 16.3% to $15.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP fell 16.1% to $44.81 despite better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also guided revenue growth in the high-teen percentages for Q1.
- Titan Medical Inc. TMDI shares declined 15.7% to $0.2066.
- Organon & Co. OGN fell 15.3% to $24.78 following weak quarterly results.
- QuantumScape Corporation QS dipped 15.4% to $10.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Brera Holdings PLC BREA dropped 15.3% to $2.44.
- SolarWinds Corporation SWI dipped 14.2% to $8.91.
- Amplitude, Inc. AMPL dropped 14% to $14.40 after the company issued weak Q1 guidance.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS dropped 13.6% to $1.53. Hillstream BioPharma recently regained compliance with Nasdaq listing minimum bid price rule.
- Ur-Energy Inc. URG fell 13.4% to $1.1350 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common shares and warrants.
- Kelly Services, Inc. KELYB declined 13.2% to $15.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM fell 12.9% to $342.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued soft guidance. The company said margins came in below expectations due to production mix and supply chain inefficiencies.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR dropped 12.8% to $11.52. Pharming issued an update on European Medicines Agency regulatory review of Leniolisib for APDS in Europe.
- Movella Holdings Inc. MVLA dropped 12.8% to $3.55. Movella announced OBSKUR early access livestreaming software.
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. DNB fell 11.1% to $12.69 following weak quarterly results.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX fell 9.6% to $7.47.
- Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP dropped 8.8% to $22.97. Bernstein downgraded TripAdvisor from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $28 to $26. TripAdvisor recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU fell 8.5% to $10.18.
- Tronox Holdings plc TROX dipped 7.4% to $15.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
