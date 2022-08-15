Why Viridian Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Around 58%, Here Are 67 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. EPOW shares jumped 118.2% to $4.4948. Sunrise New Energy said that the company changed its name from Global Internet of the People, Inc. to Sunrise New Energy effective as of August 10, 2022.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month.
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares jumped 51.7% to $0.8010 as the company presented positive data from ongoing ReSPECT™ clinical trials at the Annual Conference on CNS Clinical Trials and Brain Metastases.
- Team, Inc. TISI gained 47.7% to $1.45 after the company announced the sale of its Quest Integrity business to Baker Hughes for $280 million cash. The company also reported Q2 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
- Regis Corporation RGS jumped 46% to $1.0610 after the company announced it has amended its credit facility and extended the maturity date from March 23, 2023 to August 31, 2025.
- GigaMedia Limited GIGM gained 41.6% to $2.32. GigaMedia recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB jumped 37.2% to $37.08.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG gained 37.1% to $3.73.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 28% to $0.3548 after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX gained 25% to $2.6599 after the company announced a global commercial collaboration agreement with BD. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD gained 22.2% to $11.25 after the company reported a profit for the second quarter and also announced better-than-expected sales results.
- Osisko Development Corp. ODV jumped 21% to $7.36. Osisko Development reported cash position of approximately C$136.3 million as of June 30, 2022.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV gained 19.7% to $9.71.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN surged 17.5% to $4.4785. Lake Street initiated coverage on Blue Apron) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT jumped 17% to $1.9400 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 16.8% to $1.9740.
- Enhabit, Inc. EHAB surged 15.9% to $16.03. Enhabit recently reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in net service revenue.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU gained 15.8% to $1.4484. DouYu International reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 21.6% to $273.7 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of 263.99 million.
- Embecta Corp. EMBC gained 15.2% to $33.04. Embecta reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY jumped 14.6% to $2.12. FlexShopper, last week, reported Q2 results.
- ironSource Ltd. IS gained 14.4% to $4.59 after Unity's board of directors reaffirmed its commitment to the transaction with ironSource and rejected the unsolicited proposal from AppLovin.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX gained 13.8% to $8.45.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 13.5% to $24.75. Goldman Sachs recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR surged 12.6% to $2.7803. HeartCore Enterprises posted a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Poshmark, Inc. POSH gained 12.5% to $13.28 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $17.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF gained 12.4% to $1.91.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP gained 12.4% to $2.2250.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. WWR jumped 12% to $1.64. Westwater Resources recently posted Q2 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 11.1% to $23.05.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX gained 11% to $1.9650. Genprex said Safety Review Committee approved dose escalation in Acclaim-1 Phase 1/2 trial of REQORSA in combination with tagrisso in non-small cell lung cancer.
- XP Inc. XP gained 11% to $21.89. JP Morgan recently downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. WWR rose 10.2% to $0.37. Westwater Resources recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.07 per share.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS gained 10.1% to $12.80. The company recently announced that its test satellite has arrived at the launch location for its upcoming planned launch.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN jumped 9.6% to $228.27. Morgan Stanley maintained Illumina with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $350 to $240.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE rose 9.3% to $0.8197. NuZee recently announced closing of $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares rose 8.8% to $0.37. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 45% on Friday after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY gained 8.2% to $14.01 as the stock regained momentum, which has been driven by retail investor attention on social media.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE rose 7% to $7.59 after surging around 78% on Friday. The company reported a 158% surge in net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 6.8% to $4.3050.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME gained 6% to $4.6750. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to report its Q2 unaudited financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Losers
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA shares fell 36.9% to $9.88 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Embark Technology, Inc.. EMBK fell 27.1% to $0.7801. Embark Technology shares jumped 85% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN dropped 22% to $2.36. California Judge proposed 1-year delay for solar subsidy reform.
- WeTrade Group, Inc WETG fell 19.7% to $9.02 after dropping 20% on Friday. WeTrade entered into a sales agreement with Parkway Medical Limited to sell monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests for $50 million.
- Save Foods, Inc. SVFD dipped 19.6% to $4.51.
- loanDepot, Inc. LDI fell 16.4% to $1.7050. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA dipped 16.3% to $2.05.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 16.1% to $0.5200. LogicBio Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT dropped 15.3% to $0.7831. Inhibikase Therapeutics reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS fell 14.8% to $12.74.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL fell 14.6% to $7.17. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 13.7% to $4.4150. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW fell 13.5% to $5.18 after the company announced plans to separate its ammunition and marketplace businesses into two independent publicly-traded companies.
- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT dropped 13.5% to $4.86. The company recently posted a wider Q1 loss.
- SmartRent, Inc. SMRT fell 13.2% to $3.3150. SmartRent recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA fell 13% to $6.52 after climbing 50% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- CorpHousing Group Inc. CHG dropped 12.7% to $3.23.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH dropped 12.3% to $2.76.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO fell 10.4% to $0.8053.
- Dave Inc. DAVE dipped 10.2% to $0.5990. Dave recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ shares fell 10.1% to $23.59 after the special committee of independent directors of the company terminated its review and consideration of Rio Tinto's acquisition proposal.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE fell 10.1% to $1.0696 after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO fell 9.9% to $0.8098 after jumping around 42% on Friday.
- Astra Space, Inc. ASTR dipped 9.6% to $1.4550.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 9% to $11.10. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment recently reported Q2 adjusted EPS results were down year over year.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA shares fell 5.7% to $1.0101 after the company reported a $5.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
