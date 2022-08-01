This Biotechnology Stock Is Trading Lower By 77%, Here Are 62 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 102% to $1.3150. Ontrak is expected to report financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX jumped 83.7% to $9.92 after declining 74% on Friday.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares gained 56% to $17.47 on post-IPO volatility following Friday's IPO, which was priced at $4 per share.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA shares climbed 55% to $3.21. MediaCo Holding 10% owner Soohyung Kim bought a total of 12,899,480 shares at an average price of $2.32.
- Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX gained 43.1% to $3.32.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 41% to $1.4006 after dropping over 7% on Friday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB gained 37.6% to $22.30 after gaining around 18% on Friday.
- Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 36.2% to $2.3693 after the company said that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX climbed 32.6% to $3.6100 amid continued strength in monkeypox names. The company also recently announced the publication of a peer-reviewed animal efficacy study of its modified vaccine Ankara vectored vaccine against Sudan ebolavirus.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY surged 28% to $31.82 on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement in June.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD gained 27% to $7.90 after the company announced it has received a $15 million private investment from Rubric Capital Management.
- Romeo Power, Inc. RMO surged 26% to $0.6924 after Nikola announced it will acquire the company in an all-stock transaction for an implied consideration of $0.74 per share.
- Outset Medical, Inc. OM gained 24.2% to $19.18 after the company announced the resumption of Tablo Hemodialysis System shipments for home use.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 22.7% to $8.70 after the company announced it has started to sell 93 of its products on Amazon Italy and Amazon Germany.
- EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP jumped 22% to $33.36 after Global Payments entered an agreement to acquire the company for $34 per share in cash.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 21.1% to $5.28 after declining around 15% on Friday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO gained 19.5% to $0.2889 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a going private transaction.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG jumped 17.4% to $0.3231. Performance Shipping recently entered into a time charter contract with Teekay Chartering Limited, with a gross charter rate of $23,000 per day for a period of roughly 24 months.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH gained 16.2% to $103.39 after the company announced a long-term strategic distribution arrangement with PepsiCo, which will also make an investment in Celsius.
- Volta Inc. VLTA jumped 15.8% to $2.1312.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD rose 14.8% to $9.45 amid speculation of activist interest.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS jumped 13.6% to $0.5534. ReShape Lifesciences was granted FDA 510(k) Premarket Notification for 'Gastrointestinal Boundary Identifier.'
- Pearson plc PSO gained 13.1% to $10.48 as the company backed its full-year profit guidance.
- mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD gained 11.7% to $3.2963.
- MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA gained 11.4% to $6.46 after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP rose 11.3% to $1.8701 after dropping 10% on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently announced a collaboration with the Kenya Medical Research Institute to plan, seek regulatory approval for and conduct a Phase 1 clinical study to develop TNX-801 as a vaccine to protect against monkeypox and smallpox.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE jumped 10.3% to $29.00 following Q2 results.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 9.8% to $33.00.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 9.8% to $72.00. Morgan Stanley maintained Roku with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $80 to $55.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI climbed 7.8% to $165.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, issued Q3 guidance above estimates and raised its FY22 guidance above estimates. The company also announced it will divest its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses to New Mountain Capital for total consideration of $2.45 billion in cash.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares rose 6.4% to $0.8441 after jumping over 51% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, last month, declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ lead drug ZYESAMI (aviptadil) for subgroup of patients with critical COVID-19 at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy, including remdesivir.
- The Boeing Company BA gained 6.3% to $169.29 following a report suggesting the FAA approved the company's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of the 787.
- Li Auto Inc. LI gained 6.2% to $34.89 after the company announced it delivered 10,422 Li ONEs in July 2022, up 21.3% year over year.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ rose 5.9% to $0.92 after dropping over 9% on Friday.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR rose 5.3% to $1.21 after gaining more than 9% on Friday.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 5% to $0.3097. Lottery.com shares tumbled around 64% on Friday after the company in an SEC filing said its board determined it does not have sufficient financial resources to fund operations.
Losers
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC shares tumbled 77.6% to $0.3202 after the company announced it will discontinue development of OTO-313 after the Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all timepoints.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA shares dipped 40.6% to $2.1514 after the company announced it's GBM AGILE pivotal study for paxalisib did not meet the pre-defined criteria for continuing to a second stage.
- I-Mab IMAB fell 35% to $6.78.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. XIN fell 30% to $0.5011. Xinyuan Real Estate recently received letter from NYSE on listing compliance.
- Zovio Inc ZVO dropped 28.2% to $0.74 as the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 25.7% year-on-year, to $51.38 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS declined 24.3% to $1.1050.
- FiscalNote Holdings Inc. NOTE fell 22.7% to $6.43. FiscalNote closed its earlier-announced agreement to acquire Aicel Technologies.
- Missfresh Limited MF dipped 21.1% to $0.0907. Missfresh recently announced adjustments to its business strategy, which will have an adverse impact on its financial performance.
- Uxin Limited UXIN fell 20% to $0.5642. Uxin recently posted Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB dropped 19.5% to $0.6085.
- Tuniu Corporation TOUR fell 18.5% to $0.9453.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 17.6% to $2.5799.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH dipped 17% to $0.70.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG dropped 16.5% to $0.81.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 16.5% to $0.2251 after jumping 27% on Friday.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV declined 16.5% to $1.6450.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD dipped 16.3% to $14.88 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY22 forecast.
- Holley Inc. HLLY dropped 16% to $6.72. Raymond James maintained Holley with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.
- Q&K International Group Limited QK fell 14.4% to $1.84.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV dropped 14.4% to $2.8660.
- BiomX Inc. PHGE fell 12.2% to $0.7878 after dropping 16% on Friday.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP dropped 9.5% to $9.01. The accident of an autonomously driven truck fitted with technology by TuSimple Holdings on April 6 has triggered concerns over risking safety on public roads, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 9.2% to $35.15 after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD dipped 8.5% to $39.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA fell 7.5% to $2.84 after the company issued an update on AstraZeneca-sponsored INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study. The company said the study did not meet pre-defined threshold for efficacy and will be discontinued.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ dropped 7.2% to $3.5450. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower after July factory activity pulled back from June levels.
