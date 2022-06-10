69 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares climbed 189.9% to close at $1.12 on Thursday.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP jumped 93.4% to close at $0.3503.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT jumped 79.6% to close at $3.25.
- Applied UV, Inc. AUVI rose 55.4% to close at $2.75 after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.
- View, Inc. VIEW jumped 48% to settle at $2.56 on above-average volume.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 41.1% to close at $1.99.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ rose 40.5% to close at $1.16.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF gained 35.5% to settle at $2.25.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE jumped 35.1% to settle at $1.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals files international patent application titled 'Cannabidiol For The Treatment Of Refractory Seizures.'
- Eros Media World Plc EMWP rose 32.8% to close at $4.25.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA gained 31.7% to close at $0.1560.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 28.5% to close at $0.2238.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ surged 28.1% to settle at $0.2780.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX gained 26.4% to close at $1.63 after the company announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.
- Quotient Limited QTNT jumped 25.5% to settle at $0.5249.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT gained 24.2% to close at $7.91.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI jumped 23.5% to settle at $10.52. Greenwich LifeSciences recently announced plans to resume its existing Stock Repurchase Program.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 23% to settle at $0.2952 after the company announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition.
- Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 22.6% to close at $21.33.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN jumped 17.6% to close at $0.8287.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX rose 17.4% to settle at $2.97.
- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS jumped 17.4% to close at $4.19.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ gained 17.3% to close at $3.52.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA rose 16.3% to close at $0.2199.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA gained 15.8% to settle at $8.58.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC gained 15.3% to close at $0.3459.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA jumped 15.1% to settle at $1.68.
- Unico American Corporation UNAM rose 14.6% to settle at $2.12.
- Couchbase, Inc. BASE jumped 13.1% to close at $16.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Arcellx, Inc. ACLX rose 9.6% to settle at $20.99.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP gained 9.3% to close at $0.82 after jumping around 27% on Wednesday.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 9.1% to close at $67.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
- Garrett Motion Inc. GTX jumped 8.9% to close at $6.98.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ gained 8.2% to close at $3.05.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose 5% to settle at $96.44 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
Losers
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO dipped 42.6% to close at $5.27 on Thursday.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM shares declined 42.1% to close at $11.62 after jumping around 120% on Wednesday. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS fell 34.4% to settle at $2.48.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE declined 27.4% to close at $2.65. Integrated Media Technology announced Memorandum of Understanding to develop sourcing channel of halal products in Thailand.
- Transphorm, Inc. TGAN fell 25.6% to close at $4.90. Transphorm, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.08 per share.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 25.2% to settle at $10.76. Forge announced redemption of public warrants.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC shares dipped 24.2% to close at $0.6218 on Thursday after jumping 93% on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital was granted U.S. patent titled 'Method And Composition For Treating Seizure Disorders (Such As Epilepsy).'
- Satellogic Inc. SATL declined 24.2% to close at $5.01.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS declined 23.8% to settle at $13.11. PagSeguro Digital reported total assets as of March 31, 2022 REAIS 33.8 million.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY fell 22.8% to close at $2.03.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA dipped 21.4% to close at $4.91.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH fell 21.2% to close at $30.19.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV dipped 21% to settle at $10.67.
- BeyondSpring Inc. BYSI fell 20.8% to close at $1.71.
- Owlet, Inc. OWLT dipped 20.6% to close at $2.32.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL fell 20.3% to close at $1.45. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 19.2% to close at $5.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 18% to close at $2.23.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX declined 17.5% to settle at $5.00.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 17.2% to close at $41.48 following reports that the FDA's decision on the company's COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed to review manufacturing changes.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV fell 17.2% to close at $3.36. Phoenix Motor recently priced a 2.1 million share common stock offering at $7.50 per share.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF dropped 16.9% to settle at $1.52.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 16.9% to close at $5.94.
- Lilium N.V. LILM declined 16.9% to settle at $2.80.
- TAL Education Group TAL dipped 16.6% to close at $4.16. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower amid a resumption of lockdown measures in Shanghai.
- UserTesting, Inc. USER dropped 16.6% to settle at $5.02.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ fell 16.4% to close at $23.53. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower amid a resumption of lockdown measures in Shanghai.
- EBET, Inc. EBET dipped 15.9% to close at $3.59.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 15.2% to settle at $2.29 after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 14.8% to close at $2.65.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 14.8% to close at $25.32 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Zendesk, Inc. ZEN dropped 14.3% to close at $69.04 after the company announced it will continue to execute its strategic plan as an independent, public company following the company's comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.
- ABM Industries Incorporated ABM dropped 11.7% to close at $43.48 following Q2 results.
- MOGU Inc. MOGU fell 10.1% to close at $2.22.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: IndustrialsInformation TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesMovers From YesterdayTop GainersTrading Companies & DistributorsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas