69 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares climbed 189.9% to close at $1.12 on Thursday.

jumped 79.6% to close at $3.25. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI rose 55.4% to close at $2.75 after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.

jumped 48% to settle at $2.56 on above-average volume. FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 41.1% to close at $1.99.

gained 35.5% to settle at $2.25. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE jumped 35.1% to settle at $1.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals files international patent application titled 'Cannabidiol For The Treatment Of Refractory Seizures.'

surged 28.1% to settle at $0.2780. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX gained 26.4% to close at $1.63 after the company announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.

gained 24.2% to close at $7.91. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI jumped 23.5% to settle at $10.52. Greenwich LifeSciences recently announced plans to resume its existing Stock Repurchase Program.

rose 14.6% to settle at $2.12. Couchbase, Inc. BASE jumped 13.1% to close at $16.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

gained 9.3% to close at $0.82 after jumping around 27% on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 9.1% to close at $67.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose 5% to settle at $96.44 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY22 guidance. Losers

shares declined 42.1% to close at $11.62 after jumping around 120% on Wednesday. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company. Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS fell 34.4% to settle at $2.48.

fell 25.6% to close at $4.90. Transphorm, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.08 per share. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 25.2% to settle at $10.76. Forge announced redemption of public warrants.

declined 24.2% to close at $5.01. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS declined 23.8% to settle at $13.11. PagSeguro Digital reported total assets as of March 31, 2022 REAIS 33.8 million.

dipped 20.6% to close at $2.32. Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL fell 20.3% to close at $1.45. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from Outperform to Market Perform.

declined 17.5% to settle at $5.00. Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 17.2% to close at $41.48 following reports that the FDA's decision on the company's COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed to review manufacturing changes.

declined 16.9% to settle at $2.80. TAL Education Group TAL dipped 16.6% to close at $4.16. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower amid a resumption of lockdown measures in Shanghai.

dropped 16.6% to settle at $5.02. Kanzhun Limited BZ fell 16.4% to close at $23.53. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower amid a resumption of lockdown measures in Shanghai.

dipped 15.9% to close at $3.59. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 15.2% to settle at $2.29 after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

fell 14.8% to close at $25.32 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Zendesk, Inc. ZEN dropped 14.3% to close at $69.04 after the company announced it will continue to execute its strategic plan as an independent, public company following the company's comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

