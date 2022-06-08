79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 154.7% to settle at $12.10 on Tuesday on continued strength after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 96.4% to close at $2.18.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares jumped 74.3% to close at $0.5020 on Tuesday after the company entered a sponsored research agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.

JanOne Inc. JAN shares gained 62.8% to settle at $4.07 after the company announced that a patent was issued that covers a method of improving nerve function using JAN101.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX rose 61.8% to close at $1.15. Accelerate Diagnostics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.

Oncorus, Inc. ONCR rose 48.7% to close at $1.65.

Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 46.2% to settle at $2.28.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA shares jumped 44.7% to close at $7.06.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS gained 37.9% to close at $4.29.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA jumped 37.7% to settle at $2.96.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX climbed 36.5% to close at $58.89 after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $72 price target.

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. CYT gained 34.9% to close at $2.55.

Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO gained 34.7% to close at $2.56.

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT climbed 33.8% to close at $3.88.

LumiraDx Limited LMDX shares gained 31.5% to settle at $3.88.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK rose 31.3% to close at $2.94.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA gained 29.6% to settle at $6.97.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB gained 28.8% to settle at $4.16 after the company announced results from its open-label study for SER-109.

GitLab Inc. GTLB jumped 28% to close at $51.00 following better-than-expected Q1 results.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA gained 27.9% to settle at $1.56.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX rose 27.8% to close at $2.85.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX climbed 27.6% to settle at $8.55.

Enservco Corporation ENSV gained 27.4% to settle at $2.98.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX rose 26.1% to close at $2.66.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF jumped 25% to settle at $1.70. Cardiff Oncology, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.

Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 24.9% to settle at $4.06. Annexon shared final data from the Phase 2 trial for ANX005 in patients with or at risk for Huntington's disease, which causes a progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE jumped 24.8% to settle at $0.73. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, last week, received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA that requested additional data to support the effectiveness of pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX jumped 24.7% to close at $2.22.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. SNSE gained 24.3% to settle at $2.30.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK rose 23.9% to close at $3.99.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX gained 23.9% to settle at $0.43.

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG jumped 23.7% to close at $10.96.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT surged 23.5% to settle at $1.84.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC gained 23.1% to settle at $4.48.

Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR jumped 22.8% to close at $5.39.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 22.5% to settle at $6.20.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB climbed 22.4% to close at $4.15.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN rose 22.3% to close at $7.57.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX jumped 22% to close at $0.4203.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL rose 21.3% to close at $2.11.

DURECT Corporation DRRX gained 21.3% to close at $0.5567.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 20.9% to close at $0.81.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 20.6% to close at $1.23. Troika Media Group's subsidiary Converge Direct, LLC reported FY21 sales of $294 million.

Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN gained 20.4% to close at $1.77.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY jumped 19% to settle at $2.32.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC climbed 17.8% to close at $17.68. Jefferies upgraded Ramaco Resources from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $25.

Veru Inc. VERU gained 16.8% to close at $15.85. Veru submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for the use of sabizabulin for COVID-19 treatment.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD gained 15.2% to close at $9.03. Kodiak Sciences Director Felix Baker reported the purchase of 572,349 shares at an average price of $7.77 per share in Form 4 filing on Monday.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY rose 14.9% to settle at $0.8849.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE rose 12.9% to close at $3.94.

Quhuo Limited QH rose 11.6% to close at $0.40.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX climbed 11.2% to close at $8.43.

GasLog Partners LP GLOP climbed 10% to close at $6.82.

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 9.5% to close at $28.55. Jefferies upgraded Peabody Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $36.

Kohl's Corporation KSS climbed 9.5% to close at $45.59 after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM climbed 8.9% to close at $0.9499.

Tuya Inc. TUYA rose 6.7% to close at $3.17.

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares gained 6.5% to close at $0.98 following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.

Losers Boxed, Inc. BOXD shares fell 35.2% to close at $3.57 on Tuesday. Boxed announced addition to the Russell 2000 index.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX dropped 23.5% to close at $6.12. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, last month, dosed first patient in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating sonelokimab, for patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP fell 21.7% to close at $10.86. PMV Pharmaceuticals said initial PC14586 Phase 1 data presented at ASCO demonstrated anti-tumor activity across multiple solid tumor types with a P53 Y220C mutation.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX dropped 20.2% to settle at $10.54.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dipped 17.8% to close at $2.63.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation STRC fell 17.2% to settle at $3.76.

REV Group, Inc. REVG fell 16.4% to close at $10.17 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY22 guidance.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS fell 15.9% to close at $1.22.

The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD fell 15.8% to close at $1.33.

Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 15.8% to settle at $1.92.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 15.6% to close at $0.48. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced the company received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dipped 14.8% to close at $3.56. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Science 37 Hldgs with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.

Wejo Group Limited WEJO fell 14.7% to close at $2.14.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI fell 14.7% to close at $3.66. Pioneer Power Solutions, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS dropped 14.2% to settle at $7.29.

DHI Group, Inc. DHX shares fell 12.1% to close at $5.91.

P3 Health Partners Inc. PIII dropped 11.7% to settle at $4.36.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH fell 10.1% to close at $7.06.

Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH dropped 8.4% to close at $4.12. Delcath Systems announced further details regarding presentations relating to its proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 7.8% to close at $1.89.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI shares fell 6.8% to close at $0.6899.

