79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 154.7% to settle at $12.10 on Tuesday on continued strength after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.
- Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 96.4% to close at $2.18.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares jumped 74.3% to close at $0.5020 on Tuesday after the company entered a sponsored research agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.
- JanOne Inc. JAN shares gained 62.8% to settle at $4.07 after the company announced that a patent was issued that covers a method of improving nerve function using JAN101.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX rose 61.8% to close at $1.15. Accelerate Diagnostics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.
- Oncorus, Inc. ONCR rose 48.7% to close at $1.65.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 46.2% to settle at $2.28.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA shares jumped 44.7% to close at $7.06.
- Akouos, Inc. AKUS gained 37.9% to close at $4.29.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA jumped 37.7% to settle at $2.96.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX climbed 36.5% to close at $58.89 after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $72 price target.
- Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. CYT gained 34.9% to close at $2.55.
- Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO gained 34.7% to close at $2.56.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT climbed 33.8% to close at $3.88.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX shares gained 31.5% to settle at $3.88.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK rose 31.3% to close at $2.94.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA gained 29.6% to settle at $6.97.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB gained 28.8% to settle at $4.16 after the company announced results from its open-label study for SER-109.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB jumped 28% to close at $51.00 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA gained 27.9% to settle at $1.56.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX rose 27.8% to close at $2.85.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX climbed 27.6% to settle at $8.55.
- Enservco Corporation ENSV gained 27.4% to settle at $2.98.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX rose 26.1% to close at $2.66.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF jumped 25% to settle at $1.70. Cardiff Oncology, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.
- Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 24.9% to settle at $4.06. Annexon shared final data from the Phase 2 trial for ANX005 in patients with or at risk for Huntington's disease, which causes a progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE jumped 24.8% to settle at $0.73. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, last week, received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA that requested additional data to support the effectiveness of pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX jumped 24.7% to close at $2.22.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. SNSE gained 24.3% to settle at $2.30.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK rose 23.9% to close at $3.99.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX gained 23.9% to settle at $0.43.
- Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG jumped 23.7% to close at $10.96.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT surged 23.5% to settle at $1.84.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC gained 23.1% to settle at $4.48.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR jumped 22.8% to close at $5.39.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 22.5% to settle at $6.20.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB climbed 22.4% to close at $4.15.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN rose 22.3% to close at $7.57.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX jumped 22% to close at $0.4203.
- Atreca, Inc. BCEL rose 21.3% to close at $2.11.
- DURECT Corporation DRRX gained 21.3% to close at $0.5567.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 20.9% to close at $0.81.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 20.6% to close at $1.23. Troika Media Group's subsidiary Converge Direct, LLC reported FY21 sales of $294 million.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN gained 20.4% to close at $1.77.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY jumped 19% to settle at $2.32.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC climbed 17.8% to close at $17.68. Jefferies upgraded Ramaco Resources from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $25.
- Veru Inc. VERU gained 16.8% to close at $15.85. Veru submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for the use of sabizabulin for COVID-19 treatment.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD gained 15.2% to close at $9.03. Kodiak Sciences Director Felix Baker reported the purchase of 572,349 shares at an average price of $7.77 per share in Form 4 filing on Monday.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY rose 14.9% to settle at $0.8849.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE rose 12.9% to close at $3.94.
- Quhuo Limited QH rose 11.6% to close at $0.40.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX climbed 11.2% to close at $8.43.
- GasLog Partners LP GLOP climbed 10% to close at $6.82.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 9.5% to close at $28.55. Jefferies upgraded Peabody Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $36.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS climbed 9.5% to close at $45.59 after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM climbed 8.9% to close at $0.9499.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA rose 6.7% to close at $3.17.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares gained 6.5% to close at $0.98 following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.
Losers
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD shares fell 35.2% to close at $3.57 on Tuesday. Boxed announced addition to the Russell 2000 index.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX dropped 23.5% to close at $6.12. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, last month, dosed first patient in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating sonelokimab, for patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP fell 21.7% to close at $10.86. PMV Pharmaceuticals said initial PC14586 Phase 1 data presented at ASCO demonstrated anti-tumor activity across multiple solid tumor types with a P53 Y220C mutation.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX dropped 20.2% to settle at $10.54.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dipped 17.8% to close at $2.63.
- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation STRC fell 17.2% to settle at $3.76.
- REV Group, Inc. REVG fell 16.4% to close at $10.17 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY22 guidance.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS fell 15.9% to close at $1.22.
- The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD fell 15.8% to close at $1.33.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 15.8% to settle at $1.92.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX fell 15.6% to close at $0.48. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced the company received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dipped 14.8% to close at $3.56. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Science 37 Hldgs with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- Wejo Group Limited WEJO fell 14.7% to close at $2.14.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI fell 14.7% to close at $3.66. Pioneer Power Solutions, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS dropped 14.2% to settle at $7.29.
- DHI Group, Inc. DHX shares fell 12.1% to close at $5.91.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. PIII dropped 11.7% to settle at $4.36.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH fell 10.1% to close at $7.06.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH dropped 8.4% to close at $4.12. Delcath Systems announced further details regarding presentations relating to its proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 7.8% to close at $1.89.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI shares fell 6.8% to close at $0.6899.
